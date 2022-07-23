Watch Now: Video interviews from Dudley football's 7-on-7

GREENSBORO — The 7-on-7 football tournament Saturday at Dudley High School was halted after pool play around 10:45 because of heat, but a number of area teams got in some competition.
Here's what three area coaches saw from their teams:
GREENSBORO — The 7-on-7 football tournament Saturday at Dudley High School was halted after pool play around 10:45 because of heat, but a number of area teams got in some competition.
Here's what three area coaches saw from their teams:
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Randolph Ross, who won NCAA national championships in five track events and an Olympic gold medal during his time at N.C. A&T, is out of t…
CHARLOTTE — A process that had been expected to be completed by November 2021 remains in progress regarding the possible relocation of ACC hea…
The four-star defensive tackle's other finalists were North Carolina and Auburn.
Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest in last year’s ACC football championship game. Months earlier, voting in the conference’s preseason poll, clairvoyant media picked the Panthers and Deacons fourth and fifth, respectively, in their divisions.
The 18-team event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
CLEMMONS — A number of area high school football teams braved the heat Wednesday morning to get in 7-on-7 work at West Forsyth.
GREENSBORO — A national YMCA swim meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center that began Tuesday has initiated a key three-week stretch in the city …
Rockingham County's Angel Zarate and West Forsyth's Payton Martin are selected in the 17th round.
Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.