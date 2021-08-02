 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Video interviews from Dudley's first official football practice of the season
Watch Now: Video interviews from Dudley's first official football practice of the season

Dudley athletics logo

GREENSBORO — Dudley's football team lost two games during the abbreviated spring season. Both were to eventual NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor, and both were by four or fewer points.

Watch Now: Reports and interviews from the first day of high school football practice

So, the Panthers had plenty of motivation throughout a short offseason and were still thinking of the disappointment of the spring when they took to the practice field Monday evening. Coach Steven Davis and seniors Jahmier Slade and Jaylan Richmond spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about the offseason and what's ahead for this Dudley team, which opens its season Aug. 20 against Page.

Quarterback Jahmier Slade

WATCH NOW: Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade on the first official day of football practice

Linebacker Jaylan Richmond

WATCH NOW: Dudley linebacker Jaylan Richmond on the first official day of football practice

Coach Steven Davis

WATCH NOW: Dudley coach Steven Davis on the first official day of football practice

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

