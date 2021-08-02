Watch Now: Video interviews from Dudley's first official football practice of the season

GREENSBORO — Dudley's football team lost two games during the abbreviated spring season. Both were to eventual NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor, and both were by four or fewer points.

So, the Panthers had plenty of motivation throughout a short offseason and were still thinking of the disappointment of the spring when they took to the practice field Monday evening. Coach Steven Davis and seniors Jahmier Slade and Jaylan Richmond spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about the offseason and what's ahead for this Dudley team, which opens its season Aug. 20 against Page.