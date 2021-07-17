Watch Now: Video interviews from the Dudley football 7-on-7

GREENSBORO — Dudley brought together a strong field of football teams Saturday for its 7-on-7 tournament. The event was halted during the semifinals because of lightning in the area with the Panthers, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance) and Southwest Guilford still competing.
HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera spoke with some coaches and players during the event. Here are those video interviews:
Dudley coach Steven Davis
Smith coach Scott Bell
Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates
Southwest Guilford quarterback Joey McGinnis
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today