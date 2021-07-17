 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Video interviews from the Dudley football 7-on-7
Dudley assistant coach Denorris Best talks with some of the Panthers before oen of their scrimmages Saturday at Dudley's 7-on-7 tournament. The Panthers reached the semifinals before the event was halted because of lightning in the area.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Dudley brought together a strong field of football teams Saturday for its 7-on-7 tournament. The event was halted during the semifinals because of lightning in the area with the Panthers, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance) and Southwest Guilford still competing.

HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera spoke with some coaches and players during the event. Here are those video interviews:

Dudley coach Steven Davis

WATCH NOW: Dudley coach Steven Davis at his Panthers' football 7-on-7

Smith coach Scott Bell

WATCH NOW: Ben L. Smith coach Scott Bell at the Dudley football 7-on-7

Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates

WATCH NOW: Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates at the Dudley football 7-on-7

Southwest Guilford quarterback Joey McGinnis

WATCH NOW: Southwest Guilford quarterback Joey McGinnis at the Dudley football 7-on-7

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

