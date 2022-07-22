 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Harold Varner to play at PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Wyndham Championship: Round 3 (copy)

Webb Simpson during the third round of the Wyndham Championship in 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:

Webb Simpson

2021-22 season

  • No. 72 in world rankings, No. 115 in FedEx Cup points, No. 31 in U.S. Presidents Cup points
  • T8 at RSM Classic, T13 at Travelers Championship, T14 at CJ Cup @ Summit

Notable

  • First PGA Tour victory came at the 2011 Wyndham Championship
  • Won 2012 U.S. Open
  • T7 at 2021 Wyndham; has top-seven finishes in his last five Sedgefield appearances
  • His $3,728,335 earned in 13 appearances tops the tournament's all-time earnings list
  • Lives in Charlotte, born in Raleigh
  • U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012, 2014, 2018
  • U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2011, 2013, 2019
  • U.S. Walker Cup team in 2007

Brandt Snedeker

2021-22 season

  • T14 at The American Express, T18 at Valero Texas Open
  • No. 175 in FedExCup points standings; one of six players to qualify for the playoffs in all 15 years

Notable

  • Won Greensboro's first event branded as the Wyndham Championship in 2007; also his first Tour win
  • Won the 2018 Wyndham after shooting a 59 in the first round; 10th multiple winner in Greensboro history
  • No. 2 in Greensboro earnings, behind Simpson, with $2,922,725 in 14 appearances
  • 2012 FedEx Cup champion
  • Nine PGA Tour victories
  • U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016
  • U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2013

Harold Varner

2021-22 season

  • No. 37 in world rankings, No. 55 in FedEx Cup points, No. 29 in U.S. Presidents Cup points
  • T6 at Players Championship, T3 at RBC Heritage, T4 at Zurich Classic, T13 at RBC Canadian
  • T28 at Open Championship at St. Andrews
  • Won 2022 Saudi International by making a 92-foot eagle putt on the final hole

Notable

  • Grew up in Gastonia
  • 2012 East Carolina alumnus
  • Seventh consecutive Greensboro appearance
  • T10 at 2017 Wyndham, T7 in 2020
  • Earnings of more than $10.3 million since turning pro in 2013

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase Sunday; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

