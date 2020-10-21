Wednesday's sports events on the air

BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. KT wiz (ESPN2)
MLB PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: World Series, Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles (WGHP)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Lokomotiv Moscow at Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar at Real Madrid (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Atletico Madrid at Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach at Inter Milan, Porto at Manchester City, Marseille at Olympiacos, Liverpool at Ajax, Atalanta at Midtjylland (CBS All Access)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)
