Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)
Men's soccer
8 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)
GOLF
5 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup Charity Challenge (Golf)
MLB PLAYOFFS
6:05 p.m.: NLCS, Los Angeles vs. Atlanta (FS1)
8:40 p.m.: ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston (TBS)
SOCCER
2:45 p.m. UEFA Nations, Denmark at England (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Netherlands at Italy (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC, New York City FC at Orlando City SC, New England Revolution at Montreal Impact (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, Chicago Fire at Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas (ESPN+)
9:30p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC, LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP, St. Petersburg Open and bett1HULKS Indoors (Tennis)
