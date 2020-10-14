 Skip to main content
Wednesday's sports events on the air
Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)

Men's soccer

8 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)

GOLF

5 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup Charity Challenge (Golf)

MLB PLAYOFFS

6:05 p.m.: NLCS, Los Angeles vs. Atlanta (FS1)

8:40 p.m.: ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston (TBS)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m. UEFA Nations, Denmark at England (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Netherlands at Italy (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC, New York City FC at Orlando City SC, New England Revolution at Montreal Impact (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, Chicago Fire at Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas (ESPN+)

9:30p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC, LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP, St. Petersburg Open and bett1HULKS Indoors (Tennis)

