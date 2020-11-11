Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Basketball
7 p.m.: ACC Operation Basketball (ACC)
Football
7 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Ball State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPN)
SPRING COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Blues vs. Generals (FS1)
GOLF
Noon: Wednesday at The Masters (ESPN, ESPN+)
MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: XFC 43, Guilherme Faria vs. Andre Soukhamthath (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4 a.m.: State of Origin, New South Wales vs. Queensland (FS1)
SOCCER
2:35 p.m.: International men's exhibitions, Switzerland at Belgium, Spain at Netherlands, Estonia at Italy, Andorra at Portugal, Czech Republic at Germany (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: International men's exhibition, Finland at France (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP, Sofia Open (Tennis)
