Wednesday's sports events on the air
Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Basketball

7 p.m.: ACC Operation Basketball (ACC)

Football

7 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Ball State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPN)

SPRING COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Blues vs. Generals (FS1)

GOLF

Noon: Wednesday at The Masters (ESPN, ESPN+)

MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: XFC 43, Guilherme Faria vs. Andre Soukhamthath (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

4 a.m.: State of Origin, New South Wales vs. Queensland (FS1)

SOCCER

2:35 p.m.: International men's exhibitions, Switzerland at Belgium, Spain at Netherlands, Estonia at Italy, Andorra at Portugal, Czech Republic at Germany (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: International men's exhibition, Finland at France (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Sofia Open (Tennis)

