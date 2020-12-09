Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
Colleges
Men's basketball
4:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Maryland at Clemson (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Providence at TCU (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: A&T at VCU (ESPN+)
7:15 p.m.: Indiana at Florida State (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN)
7:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Nebraska (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Xavier (FS1)
8:15 p.m.: Liberty at Missouri (SEC)
9 p.m.: California at Pepperdine (CBS Sports)
9:15 p.m.: Michigan State at Virginia (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN)
9:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)
Women's basketball
6 p.m.: N.C. Wesleyan at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (Fox Sports South)
7:15 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC)
9 p.m.: Michigan State at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Hockey
4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool at Midtjylland, Atalanta at Ajax (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Olympique de Marseille at Manchester City, Lokomotiv Moscow at Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach at Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk at Inter Milan (CBS All Access)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!