Wednesday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

Colleges

Men's basketball

4:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Maryland at Clemson (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Providence at TCU (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: A&T at VCU (ESPN+)

7:15 p.m.: Indiana at Florida State (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN)

7:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Nebraska (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Xavier (FS1)

8:15 p.m.: Liberty at Missouri (SEC)

9 p.m.: California at Pepperdine (CBS Sports)

9:15 p.m.: Michigan State at Virginia (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN)

9:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern (ACC-Big Ten) (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: N.C. Wesleyan at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (Fox Sports South)

7:15 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC)

9 p.m.: Michigan State at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Hockey

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool at Midtjylland, Atalanta at Ajax (CBS All Access)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Olympique de Marseille at Manchester City, Lokomotiv Moscow at Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach at Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk at Inter Milan (CBS All Access)

