Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BOXING
8 p.m.: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (FS1)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Ohio at Central Michigan (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Northern Illinois (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Toledo (ESPNU)
SOCCER
10:50 a.m.: Serie A, Torino at Genoa (ESPN+)
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Manchester United at Istanbul Basaksehir, Lazio at Zenit (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Rennes at Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund at Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain at RB Leipzig, Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Krasnodar at Sevilla, Juventus at Ferencvaros (CBS All Access)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, CFMonterrey at Club Tijuana (FS2)
10 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: Blues vs. Aviators (FS1)
10 p.m.: Alphas vs. Conquerors (FS1)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)
