Wednesday's sports events on the air
Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

BOXING

8 p.m.: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (FS1)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Ohio at Central Michigan (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Northern Illinois (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Toledo (ESPNU)

SOCCER

10:50 a.m.: Serie A, Torino at Genoa (ESPN+)

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Manchester United at Istanbul Basaksehir, Lazio at Zenit (CBS All Access)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Rennes at Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund at Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain at RB Leipzig, Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Krasnodar at Sevilla, Juventus at Ferencvaros (CBS All Access)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, CFMonterrey at Club Tijuana (FS2)

10 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Blues vs. Aviators (FS1)

10 p.m.: Alphas vs. Conquerors (FS1)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)

