Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
Noon: Radford at Virginia Tech (ACCNX)
Noon: Oakland at Xavier (FS1)
Noon: McNeese State at Nebraska (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Western Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington (Asheville Classic) (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Illinois (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Illinois State at Ohio State (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Conn.) (FloHoops.com)
2 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Memphis (Crossover Classic) (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Drake at Kansas State (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Fairfield at Providence (FS1)
4 p.m.: Delaware State at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
4 p.m.: Evansville at Louisville (ACC)
4 p.m.: N.C. Central at Iowa (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Michigan (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown (FS1)
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas-Arlington (ESPN)
4:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa (Crossover Classic) (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: College of Charleston at North Carolina (ACC)
6 p.m.: Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC)
6 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Western Michigan at Butler (FS1)
6 p.m.: Liberty at Purdue (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Coker at South Carolina (SEC+)
7 p.m.: High Point at Davidson (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island (2K Empire Classic) (ESPN)
7 p.m.: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia (Crossover Classic) (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Missouri (SEC)
7 p.m.: St. Peter's at St. John's (FS2)
8 p.m.: Charleston Southern at N.C. State (Wolfpack Invitational) (ACC)
8 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Indiana (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. Mississippi State (Melbourne, Fla.) (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Georgia State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: Villanova vs. Boston College (2K Empire Classic) (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State (Crossover Classic) (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette (FS1)
10 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
10:30 p.m.: UCLA at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
Women's basketball
Noon: Longwood at Duke (ACC)
1 p.m.: Radford at North Carolina (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Lamar at Texas A&M (SEC)
2 p.m.: North Florida at N.C. State (ACC)
4 p.m.: Elon at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. UEFA Champions, Manchester City at Olympiacos, Shakhtar at Borussia Monchengladbach (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Atalanta at Liverpool, RB Salzburg at Bayern Munich, Lokomotiv Moscow at Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid at Inter Milan, Porto at Marseille, Midtjylland at Ajax (CBS All Access)
