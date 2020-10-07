Wednesday's sports events on the air

BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns (ESPN2)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Charles Conwell vs. Wendy Toussaint (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Golf
3:30 p.m. Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Golf)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: Jessamine Stakes (NBC Sports)
MLB PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta (MLB)
3:30 p.m.: ALDS, Oakland vs. Houston (TBS)
7 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (TBS)
9 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Men's exhibition, Mexico at Netherlands (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union, Montreal Impact at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC, FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at San Jose Earthquakes, Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)
