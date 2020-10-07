 Skip to main content
Wednesday's sports events on the air
Wednesday's sports events on the air

BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns (ESPN2)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Charles Conwell vs. Wendy Toussaint (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Golf

3:30 p.m. Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Golf)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: Jessamine Stakes (NBC Sports)

MLB PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta (MLB)

3:30 p.m.: ALDS, Oakland vs. Houston (TBS)

7 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (TBS)

9 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Men's exhibition, Mexico at Netherlands (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union, Montreal Impact at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC, FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at San Jose Earthquakes, Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)

