Wednesday's sports events on the air
Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPN2)

Soccer

6 p.m.: ACC men's semifinals, Clemson vs. Virginia (ACC)

8 p.m. ACC men's semifinals, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Ladies European Tour, Saudi Team International (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA Draft (ESPN, ESPNU)

SPRING FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Aviators vs. Generals (FS1)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Netherlands at Poland (ESPN2)

2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations selected, Iceland at England, Italy at Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark at Belgium (ESPN+)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

9 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

1 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

3 p.m: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

