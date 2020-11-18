Wednesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPN2)
Soccer
6 p.m.: ACC men's semifinals, Clemson vs. Virginia (ACC)
8 p.m. ACC men's semifinals, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Ladies European Tour, Saudi Team International (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA Draft (ESPN, ESPNU)
SPRING FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Aviators vs. Generals (FS1)
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Netherlands at Poland (ESPN2)
2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations selected, Iceland at England, Italy at Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark at Belgium (ESPN+)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
9 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
1 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
3 p.m: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
