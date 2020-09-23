Wednesday's sports on the air

ON THE AIR
BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.: Korean, SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego (MLB)
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (MLB)
8 p.m.: St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN2)
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:40 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBS Sports)
SOCCER
5 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at New England Revolution (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New York City FC (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union at FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United FC at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting KC (FS1, ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC at LAFC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: European Open, Internationaux de Strasbourg, French Open qualifying (Tennis)
