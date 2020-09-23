 Skip to main content
Wednesday's sports on the air
Wednesday's sports on the air

ON THE AIR

BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.: Korean, SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego (MLB)

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (MLB)

8 p.m.: St. Louis at Kansas City (ESPN2)

NBA PLAYOFFS

8:40 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBS Sports)

SOCCER

5 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New York City FC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo at Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union at FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United FC at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting KC (FS1, ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC at LAFC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: European Open, Internationaux de Strasbourg, French Open qualifying (Tennis)

