COLFAX — Wesleyan Christian won a Saturday doubleheader at home to capture its sixth state baseball championship and the first under fourth-year Coach Mo Blakeney.

After losing Friday’s first game 2-1, the top-seeded Trojans (17-6) defeated No. 6 Providence Day (22-10) 9-0 and 5-0 in the second and third games to complete their first Class 4-A title. This was despite missing Division I-committed pitchers Sam Cozart and Ethan Gravely to injuries.

In the past two games, starting pitchers Hudson Lance and Grayson McDonald each threw seven-inning complete game shutouts. Lance, a Wofford-committed junior, only allowed two hits, had 10 strikeouts and threw just 87 pitches in game two of the series. McDonald, also a junior, allowed four hits and struck out six while throwing an efficient 80 pitches.

“They just compete,” Blakeney said. “Lance has Division I stuff. I feel that McDonald has Division I stuff. McDonald hasn’t committed yet, but I think someone should take notice. Someone should take notice and understand that Grayson McDonald is a Division I pitcher. I knew that I still had two bullets and still had Will Papciak who could come in.

“If you noticed yesterday, even when we lost, I’m still clapping like, ‘Man, it’s OK, we have to win two games anyway,’ and I knew that they didn’t have bullets left, but I knew that we had bullets left, so I didn’t fret on it.”

In the deciding third game, Belmont Abbey bound Christian Walker led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle and then junior Sawyer Black walked to put runners on first and second.

Blakeney wanted to score on the Chargers early, thinking it was best to make sure that his team got ahead before letting the opponent hang around. With that, three-hole hitter Papciak, a Davidson-committed senior who finished the season with a team-leading .441 batting average, laid down a bunt to move both runners to scoring position.

From there, Lance hit a pop-fly single to shallow right, scoring Walker and advancing Black to third. McDonald helped himself with a single to right-center to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Black led off with a double to center, before Papciak drove him in with an RBI single up the middle.

After singles from Lance and McDonald, junior Myles Crocker hit a sacrifice fly for the second out and a 4-0 score.

The last run came on an RBI double by Papciak with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Providence Day starting pitcher Jake Jeffries went 3.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and five runs, all earned. Chargers reliever Tyler Nee threw 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two with no runs allowed.

In the second game of the series, the Trojans had 10 hits, with pitcher Lance hitting two of the team’s three triples.

Eight of those runs, five earned, came off Chargers starter Bo Ziegler, who allowed nine hits over 6.1 innings. All nine batters had at least one hit for the Trojans in the game.

The Trojans scored two runs each in the second and third innings.

In the second, McDonald drove in Lance, who had tripled. Three batters latter, sophomore Nick Papciak had a single down the line to drive in McDonald, but he was thrown out at second trying to stretch it to a double.

In the next inning, Walker got hit by a pitch, Black singled and Papciak reached on an error to load the bases. After a strike out and an infield fly, junior Nick Leonard had a pop-fly single to center to drive in Walker and Black.

In Friday’s opener, Providence Day pitcher Case Gibbs held the Trojans to their only one-run offensive output and second-lowest output of the season. Wesleyan lost to Charlotte Christian 1-0 on March 21, but defeated the same team 11-1 in the state semifinals.

Cozart, a sophomore bound for Mississippi State, went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA this season but was unavailable for the series with a forearm strain. Gravely, who is committed to N.C. A&T, was 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA but has been out since the High Point Christian game on April 20 with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Wesleyan hadn’t won a state title since 2018. It was runner-up in 2021 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2022.

“These guys are resilient,” Blakeney said. “They had a goal. They just wanted to play the last game of the year and I just wanted to be a part of that journey. That’s it. I told you, this is just gravy on top of everything else that is relationships with our seniors, relationships with our individual players, it’s the relationships with the student section and the fans. I am their teacher and like I said, it’s about relationships and I’m just happy that everybody here is happy.”