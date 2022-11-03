Wesleyan to join PTAC in 2023-24

HIGH POINT — After five years as an athletics independent, Wesleyan Christian Academy will join the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference (PTAC) beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

Wesleyan will join Caldwell Academy, Calvary Day School, Forsyth Country Day School, Greensboro Day School, High Point Christian Academy, Salem Academy and Westchester Country Day School in the PTAC.

“To say we are excited for our students is really an understatement,” Wesleyan athletics director Joe Woodward said in a news release from the school. “Our student-athletes are looking forward to growing these long-held relationships with teams throughout the Triad. Our kids and families participate in extracurricular activities in the community together, and we are looking forward to bringing them back together in PTAC. This move goes a long way toward building and enjoying the community that we have right here in the Triad.”

“This is great news,” said Dr. David Ray, Wesleyan’s head of school, “We’ve received such a warm welcome from the member schools — which speaks volumes about what a great community of schools and competitors we have in PTAC.”

Woodward added, “From a competitive and personal development perspective, our student-athletes will once again have the opportunity to participate in conference championships and award programs. Practically, this also means that the majority of our game road trips shrink from two to three hours to 20 to 30 minutes. That’s a positive not just for our student-athletes, but also for our families, teachers and fans.”