Westchester's George Culp chosen for soccer All-American game

HIGH POINT — Westchester's George Culp is one of 45 players who have been selected to compete in the 10th annual High School Soccer All-American Game.

Culp, whose free-kick goal with 9.9 seconds to play gave the Wildcats the 2020 NCISAA Class 2-A championship, will represent the East in the All-America game May 29 in St. Louis. The game was originally scheduled to be played in December in Orlando, Fla., but it was postponed.

A 5-foot-10 attacking midfielder from High Point, Culp finished his career at Westchester with a school-record 105 goals. He has not made his college decision.

Culp is the only North Carolina player chosen for the All-American game, which is sponsored by Adidas, Bimbo and Continental Tire, but High Point University will be represented by goalkeeper Luke Snyder of Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.