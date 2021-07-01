Western Guilford grad Catrina Green comes home to the Triad as girls basketball coach

Catrina Green’s basketball playing and coaching career has taken her to Illinois, South Carolina, Texas and even Portugal and Germany. But the Western Guilford alumna always called the Triad “home.”
Now, Green finally is coming home as girls basketball coach at West Forsyth. She succeeds Brittany Cox Hudson, who was on maternity leave during the 2020-21 season, then left the Titans to become athletics director at Lewisville Middle School.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to coach in Greensboro or in the area,” Green said by phone Thursday from Laredo, Texas, where she spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant at Texas A&M International.
Green, 29, was an assistant coach at USC-Upstate in 2019-20 and also coached at Lincoln Memorial and Illinois-Springfield. She was an All-Big South Conference forward at Gardner-Webb, where she earned a degree in exercise science, and played professionally in Portugal and Germany before going into coaching.
Green said she “applied for a lot of jobs over the last few years. … I hesitated a little bit when this one came up because it’s such a well-regarded, successful program, but I said this is my chance to really see if I have what it takes.”
West Forsyth athletics director Mike Pennington said there were more than 25 applicants for the job. Pennington and Principal Kevin Spainhour, both former basketball coaches, interviewed the three finalists on Zoom and “she was just impressive to talk to,” the AD said of Green. “She dotted her I’s and crossed her T’s. She’s a basketball person. You could tell she had a passion for the game and a passion for kids.”
West Forsyth is passionate about a girls basketball program that won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in 2019 and has sent numerous players to Division I college programs. Former Titans Sklyer Curran and Callie Scheier helped High Point reach the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
With longtime assistant Johnny Hill serving as acting head coach this year, West Forsyth went 10-4 and reached the playoffs. Hill “did a great job last year,” Pennington said. “He’s going to stay with the program as an assistant” and has helped ease the transition for the players and for Green.
Another person who will help Green with the transition is her mom, Patrice.
“My mom has always been my biggest supporter,” the 2010 Western Guilford graduate said. “In high school, she couldn’t make a lot of games because she was working to provide for me and my brothers. But once I got to college, she made it a goal to make as many as she could. I was really excited to tell her I was coming home, because I love having her in the stands.”
Green said her mom and West Forsyth fans will see a team that pushes the ball in transition and runs an offense that empowers players with “actions they can do off different types of movements.” She won’t be a “sets” coach, because “it’s hard enough to get college kids to remember 30 plays, let alone high school kids who are multi-sport athletes preparing for the SAT, the ACT and prom … I’m more of an open offense coach.”
She inherits a program that lost All-Area Player of the Year Shakira Baskerville, who’s headed to High Point, but has some returning talent. Green wants to help them achieve their goals in high school and beyond.
“Coaching is, for me, giving someone the opportunity to play,” she said. “When I was in middle school I tried out for every sport and did not make one but basketball. I had a coach who said, ‘I think you have all the talent. It’s just putting it to work.’ Having someone who really believed in me sparked me to want to play basketball.
"It just takes one coach, one person to inspire you to go on to do great things. … I want to be that coach to the next generation.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.