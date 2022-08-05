What you need to know about Greensboro's role in North Carolina's World University Games bid

A site visit to Greensboro on Friday by the International University Sports Federation marked another step in North Carolina's quest to host the 2027 World University Games.

And the FISU representatives, hosted by the N.C. Bid Committee and Greensboro officials, got to see Greensboro on a busy day. They visited venues hosting the AAU Junior Olympics, which was expected to bring 18,000 athletes to town with most of them competing in track and field at A&T's Truist Stadium, and got a look at the city's ability to simultaneously host the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Here's what you need to know:

About the World University Games

The international multi-sport competition is staged every two years for college students. Fifteen compulsory sports and up to three optional sports comprise the event, which in 2023 will take place in Chengdu, China.

About 7,000 athletes, ages 18 to 25, would be expected to compete if competition is awarded to North Carolina.

What this visit has entailed

Jing Zhao, the director of FISU Games, and other officials also have seen venues in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Elon, part of "a region that is full of university vibes," since arriving from Switzerland on Sunday.

"All of those venue tours and campus tours are giving us a very good impression," she said. "It's quite impressive the number of venues they have available."

In Greensboro on Friday, the visitors toured the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, UNCG and A&T, all of which would host competition or offer housing for athletes, coaches and staff, in addition to seeing Sedgefield. N.C. Bid Committee leaders included CEO and chairman Hill Carrow, who led the U.S. Olympic Festival to the state in 1987 and has helped Greensboro land three U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and Dan Guerrero, the retired athletics director at UCLA.

Greensboro's role as a host

The venue and sport lineup that North Carolina leaders are proposing for Greensboro:

Greensboro Coliseum: Artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics.

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center: Taekwondo.

Greensboro Aquatic Center: Swimming and diving.

Marcus T. Johnson Track at A&T's Truist Stadium: Track and field.

"Greensboro can handle it with ease," Carrow said.

About South Korea's bid

South Korea, with Chungcheong as the other bid finalist, has experience hosting winter university games in 1997 and summer games in 2003 and 2015.

"They have a very, very good vision on their bid," Zhao said. "The idea is they're going to develop a mega-city concept, and they want to use the Games to boost the profile of that region to get it known."

Carrow also addressed South Korea's success, but he's confident in North Carolina's ability to win this one despite funding differences.

"They've got great experience," Carrow said. "They know the World University Games. They know the world university organizations very well. So that's certainly going in their favor. And they have very strong governmental support.

"Here in the United States, we have to use a different model than that. We don't have Uncle Sam writing the check for everything. So it's always a combination of public-private partnerships that ensure success in the United States for these type of events. We've demonstrated over the years that we're good at it.

"And the fact that the Olympic Games (2028) and the World Cup (2026) are coming back here shows the United States is a really premier market for this. And we'd like to be part of that wave for 2027."

About that funding

The General Assembly has pledged $25 million — "a huge statement," Carrow said — should North Carolina win the bid to host the Games.

Carrow believes North Carolina organizers might need to come up with $60 million to complete funding.

"We're basically saying this is a $100 million cash budget," he said. "There'll be additional in-kind that we'll need to get. Even right now, all of our design work has been donated as in-kind work. We feel like event revenues can be right along those same lines (as the legislature's commitment). So in between those two on the cash side, we need to make that up with broadcast revenues and also sponsorship fees and some other things. Could be donations, but generally private funds for the money in between those two."

When is a decision expected?