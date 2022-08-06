Will Zalatoris on firing caddie Ryan Goble: 'He's an incredible friend, I love him to death'

GREENSBORO — So far, so good for Will Zalatoris and his second caddie of the Wyndham Championship weekend.

The former Wake Forest star shot a third-round 66 with Josh Gregory, who coaches his short game, putting and performance, carrying his bag around hot-and-humid Sedgefield Country Club. Zalatoris moved to 7 under par, five shots behind co-leaders Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu with the third round to be completed Sunday morning.

Zalatoris, after also having shot a 66 in Friday's second round, fired his caddie, Ryan Goble.

"t was the toughest decision I've had to make in my golf career," Zalatoris said. "Ryan's a brother for life. We've kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and it started – what was going on on the course was starting bleed off the course and that's not what you want.

"He's an incredible friend, I love him to death and I told him I had to do what's best for me."

Goble's exit created an opening for Gregory, who coached at Southern Methodist and Augusta State.

"He needed to get back to having a little bit more fun," said Gregory, 47, who also caddied for Henrik Norlander this year at Phoenix. "He needed some fun, he needed some commitment. He needed somebody – he just needed a friendly face around. ...

"I'm about as positive of a coach as I can be. And I was just super positive with him, even when he made double in the second hole. I just said, 'Hey, let's go see how many birdies we can make. Let's have fun. And that's what he needed."

Zalatoris, who will use Joel Stock as his caddie during the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning Thursday in Memphis, Tenn., took 6 on the par-4 second hole, then carded birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 8. He took two bogeys on the back nine but added four more birdies, including a chip-in on No. 11.

"It was great having (Josh) read the lies out of the rough," Zalatoris said. "I've got to give him credit for the hole-out on 11 and keeping me in the round today especially after kind of a rough start."

Rough also described his feelings about needing to part ways with someone he called "a brother."