Will Zalatoris will play in PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Wake Forest alumnus Will Zalatoris during today's second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

One of the PGA Tour's fastest-rising young stars says he will play in next week's Wyndham Championship.

What you need to know:

Will Zalatoris

2021-22 season

  • No. 13 world ranking, No. 9 in FedEx Cup points, No. 10 in U.S. Presidents Cup standings, No. 2 in DP World Tour standings
  • T6 at Masters, second at PGA Championship (lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff), T2 at U.S. Open, T28 at Open Championship
  • Eight top-10 finishes this season, including T5 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
  • Could earn a $1.1 million bonus through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 at the end of the regular season
  • If he wins the Wyndham, he could move up to sixth and increase his postseason bonus by $600,000

Notable

  • Wake Forest alumnus
  • Has been runner-up in three majors: 2021 Masters, 2022 PGA, 2022 U.S. Open
  • Six finishes of top eight or better in 11 major championships
  • Third Wyndham appearance (T29 last year)
  • First team All-America, ACC player of the year, U.S. Walker Cup player at Wake Forest in 2017
  • Played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Truist at Sedgefield three times (T56 in 2010, T9 in 2011, T53 in 2012)

Also on the list

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Harold Varner

Adam Scott

Jason Day

Kevin Kisner

Davis Love

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Ryan Moore

Camilo Villegas

Si Woo Kim

Jim Herman

Rafa Cabrera Bello

J.T. Poston

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

Tyrell Hatton

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Harris English

Russell Henley

Brian Harman

Brendon Todd

Joohyung "Tom" Kim

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Wednesday)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

