Wilt Browning, former News & Record journalist, on Hank Aaron and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He might not remember the scores of a thousand games he covered for newspapers in his native South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia and North Carolina, but he remembers the human elements, the joys and pains experienced by the characters who have strolled across his wide field of vision.

The natural ability to portray the complex emotions unleashed by simple games made Browning special as the columnist for Greensboro's News & Record from 1977 until 1996 and at every other stop along the way. The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame will recognize his contributions with formal induction as a member Thursday night in Raleigh.

Browning, 74, finds it a bit strange for a sportswriter to enter the Hall of Fame, akin to crossing the sideline with a notepad while the ball's in play. "Writers sometimes play a role in conferring fame, although that's not what we're about," he said.

What Browning is about comes through in his five books and seems clear throughout the 1968 Aaron episode, which illustrated the trust and mutual respect they shared in the often uneasy relationship between reporter and public figure.