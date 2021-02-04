Wilt Browning's final News & Record column: 'Too soon, but time, to say goodbye, thanks'

Wilt Browning's farewell column in the News & Record was published on May 5, 1996.
The bar in the lobby of the hotel in Minneapolis was crowded. A big-screen television was tuned to one of the NCAA Tournament games, and the place was getting noisy.
Ron Green Sr. and I found our way to a table well removed from the bedlam and for a moment watched the people who were watching the game.
"Ever think about writing a farewell column?" Green asked without turning his gaze from the crowd on the other side of the room. At 67, Green writes wonderful columns for the Charlotte Observer.
"I try not to think about it," I answered. "You?"
"Sometimes," he answered.
"What would you say?" I asked.
"I guess I'd write about how lucky I've been. I think a lot these days about all the people who would do anything to be able to do what you and I maybe take for granted. I can't think of a better way to make a living.
"You've known Aaron pretty well. Would you write about Hank and the other people you've known?"
I thought about that for a time before answering. "I don't think so," I finally said. "I've never thought that I had to get my identity from the athletes I have known. And I guess I feel that way more the older I get. I am who I am because I write. They are who they are because they play the games we write about."
"I feel the same way," said Green, an old golf writer. "I guess I'd mention people like Arnie, but I'm not even sure of that. Maybe the golf courses I've been able to play." He smiled.
"Maybe the fishing trips for me," I said.
"Maybe I'd write about the people I've known in this business. Good writers. Good copy editors. People who care about crafting something worth reading," he said.
"Yeah," I agreed. Now neither of us spoke for a time as the noise of the crowd marked the rise and fall of the action on the big screen, keeping a kind of uneven cadence as it did.
"You know," I finally said, breaking the silence. "I think I'd have to find a way to write about the people who have read what I've written. I don't know how you do that, but you and I don't have jobs if we don't have them."
"Great idea," he said. "How would you do that?"
"I don't know," I said. "I don't even know how to tell somebody what I do except that when you and I sit down to do what we do, we want somebody out there to care. Don't you get the feeling that that happens - maybe not as often as we'd like, but it happens? There is nothing as wonderful as picking up the ringing phone and on the other end of the line is a reader who cried when we cried, who laughed when we laughed, who got angry with us and sometimes because of us, who got the point we were trying to make about how unimportant winning and losing at sports really is. It doesn't get any better than that.
"And when that last column is written, I hope I still have my fastball, and that out there somewhere, some other door is about to open for a lucky old sportswriter."
"Me, too," he said.
That's what I'd write. That's what I'd want to say. You can have all the athletes and all the games they play. Give me a reader who cares, and in my career in Greensboro, there have been so many of them.
Green and I had that conversation less than six weeks ago. And now, too soon, I come to say goodbye to the people who have given me reason to have spent so much time writing columns about sports, the people who read the News & Record.
Though in most cases I never knew your name, dear reader, I'm gonna miss you.
It's time to move on. Only a few days up the road now, I can see another door beginning to open. Hey! Hold that door for me, will you?! One lucky sonofagun is on the way!
EDITOR'S NOTE: After 18 years with the News & Record, Wilt Browning is leaving to pursue other interests.