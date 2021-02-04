Wilt Browning's final News & Record column: 'Too soon, but time, to say goodbye, thanks'

"I don't know," I said. "I don't even know how to tell somebody what I do except that when you and I sit down to do what we do, we want somebody out there to care. Don't you get the feeling that that happens - maybe not as often as we'd like, but it happens? There is nothing as wonderful as picking up the ringing phone and on the other end of the line is a reader who cried when we cried, who laughed when we laughed, who got angry with us and sometimes because of us, who got the point we were trying to make about how unimportant winning and losing at sports really is. It doesn't get any better than that.