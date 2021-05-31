Winston-Salem at Greensboro: Baseball teams will meet this week for the first time since 1968

Minor-league baseball teams from Winston-Salem and Greensboro will play each other on Tuesday night for the first time since both franchises belonged to the Carolina League in 1968.
What you need to know about this week's series, plus a look back at a less-than-memorable season in the standings for both teams, some names you might remember and others you won't, and some events elsewhere that will never be forgotten.
Dash at Grasshoppers
What: Winston-Salem at Greensboro, six-game series in the High-A East League.
When: Tuesday-Sunday.
Where: First National Bank Field, Greensboro.
Start times: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; noon Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday.
Promotions: $2 Tuesday – $2 hot dogs, 16-ounce soft drinks, 12-ounce waters and domestic beer. Thirsty Thursday – $2 16-ounce soft drinks, waters and domestic beer; $3 premium beer. Friday – Hat giveaway (1,000 fans). Saturday – Postgame fireworks. Family Funday Sunday – Food and merchandise discounts, Kids Run the Bases.
Major-league affiliations: Dash, White Sox; Grasshoppers, Pirates.
How they stand: Each team is 12-12, two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division.
Tickets: gsohoppers.com.
Remembering 1968
Nicknames
Winston-Salem: Red Sox.
Greensboro: Patriots.
Major-league affiliations
Winston-Salem: Red Sox.
Greensboro: Astros.
Records
Winston-Salem: 56-81, 27½ games behind Salem in the West Division.
Greensboro: 61-79, 24 games behind Salem.
Home fields
Winston-Salem: Ernie Shore Field.
Greensboro: War Memorial Stadium.
A year to remember
With U.S. troops in Vietnam and support at home weakening during a presidential election year, a tumultuous spring and summer unfolded in the United States and beyond.
In the major leagues, the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series.
The nation turned its lonely eyes to a Billboard No. 1 song that spring, one that referenced baseball's Joe DiMaggio.
On the silver screen, "Funny Girl," "Romeo and Juliet," "The Odd Couple" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" captivated audiences.
Our key players
Winston-Salem
John Mason: His .296 average led regulars, and he drove in 45 runs with eight home runs, according to baseball-reference.com. Did not make the major leagues.
Ron Durham: Led the Red Sox with 17 home runs and 67 runs batted in. Did not make the majors.
Ed Phillips: Led the pitching staff in wins (10-9, 2.65), starting 20 games and pitching in seven others. Threw 14 complete games with five shutouts. Pitched in 18 games for the Red Sox in 1970.
Greensboro
Oliverio Sparks: Hit .319 with team-leading totals of 22 home runs and 76 RBIs. The outfielder never made the major leagues.
Ken Forsch: Pitched in only three games, totaling six innings, but he made his major-league debut with Houston in 1970 and won 114 games for his career with a 3.37 ERA. No-hit the Braves in 1979, pitched in the 1980 National League Championship Series and made two All-Star Games.
Notable
• The Carolina League's West Division also included Burlington. The East Division featured four North Carolina teams: Raleigh-Durham Mets (Mets), Wilson Tobs (Twins), Rocky Mount Leafs (Tigers) and Kinston Eagles (Yankees).
• While the Grasshoppers franchise is run by team president and general manager Donald Moore, Greensboro's roster in 1968 also included a player named Donald Moore. The latter was a 20-year-old from South Boston, Va., who was in his second and final pro baseball season. The Virginia Donald Moore, who played second and third base, hit .245 with 17 RBIs in 216 at-bats.
• Among the other players in the Carolina League that season: Jon Matlack (Raleigh-Durham; Mets), Ron Blomberg (Kinston; Yankees), Gene Tenace (Peninsula, A's), Gene Lamont (Rocky Mount; Tigers), Dave Cash (Salem: Pirates), Carlos May (Lynchburg; White Sox) and Toby Harrah (Burlington; Senators).
