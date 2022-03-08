Winter sports all-conference teams

Will be updated as conferences release their teams.
METRO 4-A
Boys basketball
Grimsley: Tyler Albright, Alex Taylor, Jordan Wall, Jayden Watlington, Zacch Wiggins.
Northern Guilford: Manny Elliott, Jackson Helms, Nolan Hodge, Chris Mitchell.
Northwest Guilford: Connor Ballou, Jaylen Cross.
Page: Jerron Blackwell, Josh Scovens.
Ragsdale: Aaron Fant, Kobe Parker, Jah Saigo, Andrew Siler.
Southeast Guilford: Chris Higgins.
Southwest Guilford: Amarya Huggins.
Western Guilford: L.J. Murphy.
Player of the year: Nolan Hodge (Northern Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Tyler Albright (Grimsley).
Coach of the year: Darren Corbett (Grimsley).
Girls basketball
Grimsley: Nadia VonReichbauer.
Northern Guilford: Christina DeLisa, Jasmine Harris, Jadyn Newsome, Laurel Zlotkowski.
Northwest Guilford: Maslyn Mosbacher, Madison Young, Bel Varadi.
Page: Anna Schmedes, Hattie Sloyan, Candice Williams.
Ragsdale: Christian Atwater, Victoria Boddie, Mya Patrick.
Southeast Guilford: Mykensie Harris, Sydney Roberts.
Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Ally Guglielmo, Courtney Taylor.
Western Guilford: Kylie Torrence.
Player of the year: Sydney Roberts (Southeast Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Christina DeLisa (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Kim Furlough (Northern Guilford).
Wrestling
Northern Guilford: Cohen Bean, Garrett Benfield, Darius Evans, Roman Garofala, Louden Peters.
Northwest Guilford: Donorris Abbew, Will Gibson, Andrew Harger, Eli Pendergrass, Drew Pepin, Dylan Pepin, Cole Price, Kyle Pruden, Colin Queen.
Page: Christian Brown, Omar Soliman, Jacob Woodburn.
Ragsdale: Jayson Davis, Bradley Yokum.
Southeast Guilford:
Southwest Guilford: Donovan Edwards, David Miller.
Wrestler of the year (lower weights): Jacob Woodburn (Page).
Wrestler of the year (upper weights): Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).
MID-STATE 3-A
Boys basketball
Atkins: Jacari Brim, Antoine Jones, Cameron McDonald.
Dudley: Cam Flippen, Spencer Hairston, Tre McNeil.
Eastern Guilford: Jaden Dodd, Mykell Lawson.
High Point Central: Tre Hill.
Northeast Guilford: Amari Tate.
Rockingham County: Luke Smith.
Smith: Braylon Collins, Markquan Gilbert, Richard Goods, NayShaun Hale, Xavier Partee.
Southern Guilford: Jamias Ferere, Jucquarie Love.
Player of the year: Spencer Hairston (Dudley).
Most outstanding player: Markquan Gilbert (Smith).
Coach of the year: Derrick Partee (Smith).
Girls basketball
Atkins: Aaryn Gabriel, Amy Pedroza, Layla Tillery.
Dudley: Makayla Carney, Kimora Haith.
Eastern Guilford: Taylor Branch, Kayla Reynolds.
High Point Central: Khalayah Cochran.
Northeast Guilford: Kelcey Barrow, Tayana Jean-Joseph.
Rockingham County: Skyler Fowler, Addison Gregson, Juana Rojas.
Smith: Zoe Davis, Azahreaya Drayton-Gill, Azaria Scott, Morgan Smith.
Southern Guilford: Aaliyah Griffith.
Players of the year: Zoe Davis, Azahreaya Drayton-Gill (Smith).
Coach of the year: Jesse Wall (Rockingham County).
Wrestling
Atkins: Alfredo Bianco, Jose Diaz, Kelvin Espinoza.
Dudley: Shawn Bass, Aiden Rodriguez.
Eastern Guilford: Marcus Bynum, Jeremiah Chapman, Salif Conneh, Kelvin Daniels, Devin Ellis, Omari Figueroa, Nasir Grant, William Hoo Chocoj, Solomon Howell, DeShawn Hunter, Adam Salazar, Karin Sein.
High Point Central: Semaj Booker, Jordan Hall, Savion Harris, Roman Laing, Matt Wolf.
Northeast Guilford: Tyshaun Randleman.
Rockingham County: Adrian Aguilar, Quinton Whaley, Owen Wilson.
Southern Guilford: Stephen Cotton, Bruce Dudley, Jamier Ferere, Daniel Graham, Jacob Spurgeon.
Most outstanding wrestler (lower weights): Daniel Graham (Southern Guilford).
Most outstanding wrestler (higher weights): Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Maurice Atwood (Eastern Guilford).
MID-STATE 2-A
Area athletes
Boys basketball
Andrews: Woodrow Jackson, Corey Pate.
McMichael: Matthew Wright.
Morehead: Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Makel Smith.
North Forsyth: Justin Covington.
Reidsville: Amari Badgett, Cam Peoples.
Walkertown: Bryce Baker, Jeremiah Scales, Jaylen Wilkerson.
Honorable mention: Keyshawn Dunthrob (Andrews); Jayden Moore (McMichael); Landon Carter (Morehead); Nasir Graham, Jamari Hauser, Jerrod Samuels (North Forsyth); Keyshob Allen, Jammarion Blair, Landon Denny, Que'shyne Flippen, Al Lee, Eric Neal (Reidsville); Zakhi Mitchell, Landon Venable (Walkertown).
Player of the year: Makel Smith (Morehead).
Coach of the year: Richard Daniels (Walkertown).
Sportsmanship award: McMichael.
Girls basketball
Andrews: Alex Belton, Ashley Bowman, Anaya Cureton, Sanai Johnson.
McMichael: Faith Robertson, Chaya Tatum.
Morehead: Caitlyn Fontaine.
North Forsyth: Trinity Dempsey.
Reidsville: Kiera Perkins, Gracious Wise.
Walkertown: Shariya Bailey.
Honorable mention: Jayda Butler, Jurnee Flowers, Zaria Scott (Andrews); Rachel Horton, Lia Jones-Spencer (McMichael); Megan Booker, Kaleh Dillard, Jazaria Samolu, Alicia Wall (Morehead); Jy'Lyia Mizell, Niema Sides (North Forsyth); Heaven Perkins (Reidsville); Journie Barr (Walkertown).
Coach of the year: John Shearin (Andrews).
Sportsmanship award: McMichael, Morehead, Walkertown.
Boys indoor track and field
Andrews: Brendon Miller, Benedict Snyder.
North Forsyth: Kamari Carter, Jacob Patterson, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate.
Walkertown: Chris McCorkle, Jerimiah McIntyre, Randy Oliva, Greg Potter, Ryan Thornton-Johnson, Conner Vanchure.
Girls indoor track and field
Andrews: Jayla Volley.
Walkertown: Alia Bowles, Madison Minga Perry, Mariah Perry, Kyah Newton Roseboro, Quinyla Ross.
Runner of the year: Mariah Perry (Walkertown).
Coach of the year: Mike Smith (Walkertown).
Boys swimming
McMichael: Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Garrett Heath, Jake Lathrop, Tucker Neal, Jacob Swisher.
Morehead: Zach Barton, Colby Garrett, Braden Richardson, Lamin Saidy, Omar Saidy, Ian Walker.
Reidsville: Dylan Law.
Coach of the year: Maggie Jones (McMichael).
Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
Girls swimming
McMichael: Sophia Pirrwitz.
Morehead: Mallory Combs, Makayla Hairston, Hannah Moore, Megan Rosas-Wuotto, Kennedy Smith, McKenna Super.
Swimmer of the year: Kennedy Smith (Morehead).
Coach of the year: William Bradshaw (Reidsville)
Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
Wrestling
Andrews: Marcel Bailey.
McMichael: Hayden Meeks, Eddie Robles.
Morehead: Colin Baumann, Ephram Biggs, Allen Cohen, Jonathan Dyson, Mekhi Hairston, Cole Prichard, Seth Stratton, Jorden Talley, Jared Thomas, Ayden White.
North Forsyth: Myquan Royster.
Reidsville: Diaren Broadnax, Lamar Carter, David Diaz, Rayshun James, Nhycer Kelly, Julius Miller, Alex Murphy, Nick Wilson.
Walkertown: Lucas Arce, Anthony Brannon, Chris McCorkle, Brayden Millner, J'Lynn Sheff.
Coach of the year: Paul Biggs (Morehead).
Sportsmanship award: Andrews.
PTAC
Boys basketball
Caldwell: J3 Swindell.
Calvary Day: Jaydin Spillman.
Forsyth Country Day: Iverson King, Brandon Morgan, Draven Pilson, Q Williams.
Greensboro Day: C.J. Collins, Nik Graves, Jackson Noble, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.
High Point Christian: Darius Kane, Thomas McIntosh, Isaiah Sanders.
Westchester: Griffin Powell.
Players of the year: Nik Graves, Jaydon Young (Greensboro Day).
Girls basketball
Caldwell: Ella Hedman, Taylor Riffey, McKinley Tate.
Forsyth Country Day: Kyndall Ellison, Jianna Holmes, Emily Kusnic.
Greensboro Day: Sam Collins, Kate Jones, A'Shuana Robinson.
High Point Christian: Nadiya Hairston, Kennedy Powell, Ashley Limbacher, Angel Walker.
Players of the year: Jianna Holmes (Forsyth Country Day), Kennedy Powell (High Point Christian).
Coach of the year: Brittany Drew (High Point Christian).
NCISAA ALL-STATE
Boys basketball
Class 4-A
Greensboro Day: Nik Graves, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Brandon Morgan.
High Point Christian: Darius Kane, Isaiah Sanders.
Girls basketball
Class 4-A
Wesleyan: Lily Pereira, Lilly McRae.