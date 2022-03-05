Wolfpack, Hurricanes to square off for ACC women's title

GREENSBORO — So here we are, heading for a championship game no one expected.
The 45th ACC Women’s Tournament comes down to the top-seeded favorite — the No. 3 team in the nation — against the red-hot No. 7 team in the conference.
Powerhouse N.C. State (28-3) plays upstart Miami (20-11) for the tournament title at the Greensboro Coliseum at noon on Sunday.
The Wolfpack is chasing a third consecutive title. The Hurricanes are playing in the championship game for the first time since joining the ACC in 2004.
Pack senior Elissa Cunane — the 6-foot-5 center from Northern Guilford and last year’s tournament MVP — finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in State’s 70-55 semifinal victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
She’ll play one last game at the Coliseum, where she watched ACC Tournament games as a kid, even making snow angels in the balloons and confetti that dropped from the rafters on the champions of yore.
The last two title games simply whet an appetite for this one.
“We’re still excited to be back,” Cunane said. “It feels a little different because we’ve had experience now. We’ve been in the big game three times now, won it twice. But we still have to come out there with the same mentality. We have to dominate. …
“We can’t look past it and say, ‘We’ve won it before so we’re going to win it.’ No, we have to respect who we’re playing, really study the scout and be ready.”
It means preparing for the unexpected. Miami will play its fourth game in four days, knocking off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to earn a date with No. 1.
Kelsey Marshall hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes to a 57-54 victory over Notre Dame in Saturday’s second semifinal, giving Miami roughly 19 hours to rest and prepare for the title game.
“We’ve had teams that were top-four seeds here before,” Miami coach Katie Meier said. “... We’ve been in positions that were a lot more favorable than this with some talented teams that could have just won two games and gotten to the finals, and we didn't. This team is slugging through the bracket, not walking. We were not spoiled. We are tough as nails.”
They’ll have to be. Because State’s depth poses a problem for any opponent.
Cunane struggled early in a physical game against Virginia Tech, routinely fighting through double-teams in the low post. But Jada Boyd came off the bench and scored 16 points in 20 minutes.
“A lot of teams are going to double Elissa, but they may not (account for) our forward,” State coach Wes Moore said. “So it kind of cleans up the paint a little bit for that person. And if you decide to help and double down, Elissa usually is going to make you pay.”
Virginia Tech played without two injured starters from Northwest Guilford, guard Cayla King (ankle) and 6-6 ACC Player of the Year Liz Kitley (shoulder). Both were in uniform and went through pregame drills, but coach Kenny Brooks decided to hold them out as the Hokies look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.
"The fact that both of them actually warmed up, I was ecstatic," Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "But you err on the side of caution. I'm never going to put these kids in harm's way, not for a game. ... It was all my decision. I kind of pretended like it was their decision, and they went out, and I think that builds character. It builds toughness that both of them went out there and were trying to give it a go. But I knew it was going to take a minor miracle for me to make them available for the game."
It changed the game. Virginia Tech was tough early but ran out of gas.
“It was just different,” Cunane said. “They were trying to draw fouls inside, so you couldn’t really attack as much with Kitley there. You had to be a little bit more gentle with them. … They still obviously played a great game. I think it shifted things.”
And now comes Miami, a team that has won eight of its past nine games.
The Hurricanes’ season turned around after back-to-back losses on the road at nationally-ranked teams North Carolina and Notre Dame. It was the second week of February, and Miami was 12-10.
“It was for sure hard to go through those two games and to get our confidence rattled,” said Miami guard Karla Erjavec, who scored nine of her 10 points in the second half Saturday. “But it just made us figure out who we are. It made us dig even deeper than we were digging before. It made us be grittier. It made us work harder, pay attention to the little things and made us play with each other better. Those two losses really flipped our season around.”
So here we are: Gritty Miami against powerhouse State. Winner take all.
And Meier is well aware that her team is a huge underdog in its first trip to the finals.
“You’ve got to go east-west with your (defensive) coverage with N.C. State a lot,” she said. “They spread you out so much. There’s not a player you can help off of. They’ve got an incredible post player, but boy, does that ball move east-west really well. We’re going to have to really get our legs back tonight and really understand (State's) personnel. ... We’ve got a heck of a task ahead of us.”