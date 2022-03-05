Wolfpack, Hurricanes to square off for ACC women's title

Virginia Tech played without two injured starters from Northwest Guilford, guard Cayla King (ankle) and 6-6 ACC Player of the Year Liz Kitley (shoulder). Both were in uniform and went through pregame drills, but coach Kenny Brooks decided to hold them out as the Hokies look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.

"The fact that both of them actually warmed up, I was ecstatic," Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "But you err on the side of caution. I'm never going to put these kids in harm's way, not for a game. ... It was all my decision. I kind of pretended like it was their decision, and they went out, and I think that builds character. It builds toughness that both of them went out there and were trying to give it a go. But I knew it was going to take a minor miracle for me to make them available for the game."

It changed the game. Virginia Tech was tough early but ran out of gas.

“It was just different,” Cunane said. “They were trying to draw fouls inside, so you couldn’t really attack as much with Kitley there. You had to be a little bit more gentle with them. … They still obviously played a great game. I think it shifted things.”

And now comes Miami, a team that has won eight of its past nine games.