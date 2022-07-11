 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups set

The ACC logo on the court during a quarterfinal game between Georgia Tech and Miami in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (copy)

The matchups for this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's basketball games were announced Monday by the conferences (times and TV schedule TBA)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

Illinois at Pittsburgh

Ohio State at Louisville

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia at Penn State

Wake Forest at Minnesota

Rutgers at Boston College

THURSDAY, DEC. 1 

Northwestern at  Duke

Michigan at Miami

Maryland at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Indiana

Nebraska at Virginia Tech

N.C. State at Iowa

Florida State at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Michigan State

