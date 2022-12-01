Woods puts A&T on his back for 73-56 victory over UNCG

After reading a tweet chronicling his second-half explosion against UNC Greensboro, North Carolina A&T point guard Kam Woods had a short but descriptive response.

"Man onna mission," Woods responded. And he made that painfully clear to the Spartans, scoring 18 of his 23 points in the second half, including 13 of his team's last 15 points, taking the Aggies (4-4) to a 73-56 victory on Wednesday night.

Woods, who missed all six field goals he attempted and scored just three points in the victory over Greensboro College, more than atoned for that showing and gave credit to the students and alumni at Corbett Sports Center for providing the motivation.

"The fans, they give us more energy," Woods said. "I never experienced this feeling in college like I did in high school, but most colleges don't get this feeling, so I really thank them for hyping us up."

It was Woods who was hyping the people at the place he referred to as "Club Corbett."

UNCG (3-5) took a 34-33 halftime lead on a 3-pointer by Kobe Langley just two seconds before the buzzer. The Spartans would never see the lead again.

Duncan Poweel scored successive baskets on a follow shot and an alley oop to push the Aggies to a 37-34 lead at 16:56. UNCG fought back to 46-44 on two free throws by Bas Leyte, but Woods scored the next five points for the Aggies in a sign of what was to come.

In command at 58-51, Woods hit a pair of 3-point shots, and missed on a third from the left wing that would have reduced Corbett Sports Center to rubble had he made it. He then hit five of six free throws in successive trips to the line, and added two more with 42.9 seconds to play.

The Aggies have had to adjust their offensive strategy, with 6 foot, 11-inch center Harry Morrice out with a leg injury and 6-9 transfer Will Felton out for the season with a torn ACL.

"So we had to play fast because we're not that big," A&T interim coach Phillip Shumpert said. "But I really commend those guys for playing with a lot of toughness tonight."

The Spartans could attest to that toughness. After shooting 50% in the first half, UNCG managed just 22% in the second half on 6-for-27 shooting. They missed all 14 attempts at 3-point baskets and twice turned the ball over in the second half because they couldn't get a shot off before the 30-second clock ran out.

"They made tough shots," UNCG coach Mike Jones said. "We had some opportunities to score in close, didn't convert a couple of times. So, between not taking advantage of opportunities and missing a couple of really good looks, we didn't score a lot."

A&T, which has won its last three games, travels to play currently top-ranked Houston on Dec. 13. The Aggies snapped a five-game losing streak in he crosstown series and now lead it 12-11.

The Spartans, who have lost their last three, travel to Elon on Saturday.