GREENSBORO — It’s the little things that get in the way of the healing, that pick at the scab and reopen the wound.
Eventually, it will get better. Davis Love III knows that.
But 4½ months after his home on Georgia’s St. Simons Island burned down, the fire haunts him every day.
Love, a three-time winner in Greensboro and one of the most popular players in our city, made five birdies during a second-round 67 at Sedgefield Country Club. He finished his first two rounds at 4 under par to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The tournament is just the Hall of Famer’s second since leaving the broadcast booth after eight months with CBS and returning to competitive golf. Love missed the cut at the PGA Championship in San Francisco last week.
“Jumping back in at the PGA was tough,” Love said. “Obviously that’s a very tough golf course, so that was hard. This is comfortable. Greensboro has always been good to me, and the golf course suits my game right now. Long and hard Harding Park didn’t quite suit a guy who hasn’t been playing a whole lot lately. So I’m excited to be back here, and I always love playing Donald Ross courses.”
The truth is, at 56, Love is happy to be playing the game again anywhere, rather than analyzing it on TV.
Golf has been a salve for the constant ache of loss after the fire.
“It’s day to day,” Love said. “Unfortunately, my wife (Robin) and I both get asked questions that remind you, and people don’t even know what they’re doing. They say, ‘Is that a new purse?’ And my wife says, ‘Yeah, everything I’ve got is new.’
“Somebody asked me about where my old irons were. I said, ‘Well, I had to get new ones.’ It’s always a constant reminder, but we’re dealing with it. We’re blessed. We’re moving on, kind of back to normal. I’m out here playing and settling in.”
The PGA Tour Champions is out there, and Love would be an instant star and contender on golf’s lucrative senior circuit. He plans to play an upcoming tournament in Branson, Mo.
But after two rounds under par here at Sedgefield, the competitive fire within Love still burns.
“(Steve) Stricker and I, and (Jim) Furyk, we’ve had a lot of talks about that lately,” Love said. “Which way should we be going? A day like today, when I hit the ball pretty good, if I don’t three-putt a couple times, miss a couple short ones … then I’m probably 6- or 8-under par, and I’m right in it. I’m leaning. I’m teetering on the fence right now which way to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.