Wyndham Championship field adds Rickie Fowler

A look at the newest player announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship next week in Greensboro:

Rickie Fowler

“Rickie is a fan favorite no matter where he plays. He’s been one of the five most-popular players in the world the past 10 years or more. And to top that, he’s genuinely one of the nicest guys on Tour.” – Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil.