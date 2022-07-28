Wyndham Championship field adds Rickie Fowler

A look at the newest player announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship next week in Greensboro:
Rickie Fowler
2021-22 season
- No. 132 in FedExCup points, No. 156 in world rankings
- Led The CJ Cup @ Summit after 54 holes and tied for third
- T21 at Wells Fargo Championship, T23 at PGA Championship
Notable
- Third Wyndham appearance (T22 in 2016)
- Five PGA Tour victories, three international wins
- Four-time U.S. Ryder Cup player
- Three-time U.S. Presidents Cup player
What they're saying
“Rickie is a fan favorite no matter where he plays. He’s been one of the five most-popular players in the world the past 10 years or more. And to top that, he’s genuinely one of the nicest guys on Tour.” – Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil.
Also on the list
Justin Rose
Billy Horschel
Harold Varner
Adam Scott
Jason Day
Kevin Kisner
Davis Love
Webb Simpson
Brandt Snedeker
Rafa Cabrera Bello
J.T. Poston
Shane Lowry
Sungjae Im
Tyrell Hatton
Francesco Molinari
Danny Willett
Harris English
Russell Henley
Brian Harman
Brendon Todd
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Wednesday)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com