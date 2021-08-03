 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyndham Championship gets dates for 2022 tournament
0 Comments
top story

Wyndham Championship gets dates for 2022 tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wyndham logo blue 072815

The 2021 Wyndham Championship isn't even here yet, but dates have been been announced for next year's tournament.

The 2022 Wyndham will be played Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, according to the PGA Tour's scheduled released today. This year's event is scheduled for Aug. 12-15.

The tournament again will be the final regular-season event before the three-tournament playoffs.

After the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 14-17, the PGA Tour will resume with the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., July 21-24 followed by the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit July 28-31.

The Wyndham will precede the Tour's postseason, which will be the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 11-14; the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 18-21; and the Tour Championship in Atlanta Aug. 25-28. That will complete the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season before the Labor Day weekend and the start of the college football season.

The season's first official event will be the Fortinet Championship at Napa, Calif., Sept. 16-19. That tournament will precede the 2021 Ryder Cup, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., by one week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, which normally hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, will be the home for the 2022 Presidents Cup Sept. 19-25. The Wells Fargo will be played May 5-8 in Potomac, Md.

Among the other key dates on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule:

Jan. 6-9: Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

March 10-13: Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. 

April 7-10: Masters, Augusta, Ga.

May 19-22: PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

June 16-19: U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburg Pirates play ball despite the storm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News