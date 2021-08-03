Wyndham Championship gets dates for 2022 tournament

The 2021 Wyndham Championship isn't even here yet, but dates have been been announced for next year's tournament.

The 2022 Wyndham will be played Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, according to the PGA Tour's scheduled released today. This year's event is scheduled for Aug. 12-15.

The tournament again will be the final regular-season event before the three-tournament playoffs.

After the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 14-17, the PGA Tour will resume with the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., July 21-24 followed by the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit July 28-31.

The Wyndham will precede the Tour's postseason, which will be the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 11-14; the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 18-21; and the Tour Championship in Atlanta Aug. 25-28. That will complete the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season before the Labor Day weekend and the start of the college football season.

The season's first official event will be the Fortinet Championship at Napa, Calif., Sept. 16-19. That tournament will precede the 2021 Ryder Cup, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., by one week.

