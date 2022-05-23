Wyndham Championship golf tournament tickets are on sale

Tickets are on sale for the 83rd Wyndham Championship, the annual PGA Tour golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Competition will begin Aug. 4, with the final round scheduled for Aug. 7. In addition, the course is open to the public Aug. 3 for practice rounds and the tournament's pro-am.

The Wyndham, which Kevin Kisner won in 2021, is the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before a three-week playoff season that will conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Aug. 25-28.

Wyndham tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. The prices preceding an increase July 24: Weekly grounds, $250; Wednesday grounds, $40; Thursday grounds, $60; Friday grounds, $65; Saturday grounds, $70; Sunday grounds, $65. A viewing platform ticket, Thursday-Sunday, is $190. A Wyndham Rewards Club Earner Card Club upgrade, an additional $50 per ticket, offers shaded seating with views of the 10th green, 11th tee and 18th tee.

Parking is $10 daily.

All tickets must be bought in advance. In addition, only cards will be accepted for purchases at the tournament.