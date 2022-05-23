 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wyndham Championship golf tournament tickets are on sale

  • 0
final round of the Wyndham Championship (copy) (copy)

Kevin Kisner hoisting the Sam Snead Cup after winning the Wyndham Championship in August 2021.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

Tickets are on sale for the 83rd Wyndham Championship, the annual PGA Tour golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Competition will begin Aug. 4, with the final round scheduled for Aug. 7. In addition, the course is open to the public Aug. 3 for practice rounds and the tournament's pro-am.

The Wyndham, which Kevin Kisner won in 2021, is the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before a three-week playoff season that will conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Aug. 25-28.

Wyndham tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. The prices preceding an increase July 24: Weekly grounds, $250; Wednesday grounds, $40; Thursday grounds, $60; Friday grounds, $65; Saturday grounds, $70; Sunday grounds, $65. A viewing platform ticket, Thursday-Sunday, is $190. A Wyndham Rewards Club Earner Card Club upgrade, an additional $50 per ticket, offers shaded seating with views of the 10th green, 11th tee and 18th tee.

People are also reading…

Parking is $10 daily.

All tickets must be bought in advance. In addition, only cards will be accepted for purchases at the tournament.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school playoff scoreboard

High school playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA playoff pairings for boys and girls lacrosse and boys tennis, and NCISAA playoff pairings for baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, softball and boys tennis.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert