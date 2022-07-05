Wyndham Championship preparations continuing with tournament less than a month away

There’s plenty of buildup to this year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, thanks to no restrictions from the pandemic.

“It’s nice because in the last two years we had no spectators (in 2020) and limited (in 2021) but now we are all systems go for a full tournament,” said tournament director Bobby Powell. “Our buildout for this year’s tournament is like it was in 2019, which seems like a long time ago.”

A full complement of bleachers and hospitality tents are being built, and by the time the PGA Tour hits town in early August the course will be ready. All of the fan amenities that draw them to the tournament will be back, including a couple of new spots on the course.

“There were a handful of amenities we didn’t have last year but this year will be a full, 100% tournament,” said Powell, who is in his first year as tournament director after being on the operations side for several years.

Digital tickets are here to stay

Ordering weekly or daily tickets to the Wyndham Championship will still be your best bet for getting in.

Thanks in small part to the pandemic, the tournament moved exclusively to digital tickets last year.

“We went to that last year and it’s a trend that’s happening with most if not all the PGA Tour events,” Powell said. “Even if you go to a concert or a ball game the whole world is moving toward that and we had less hiccups last year going to full on-line tickets so we were thrilled with that.”

Powell said fans can easily use their phones to secure tickets.

“That’s definitely going to stay,” Powell said.

Hospitality sales are brisk

Businesses throughout the Triad have bought up hospitability suites and spots in the two pro-ams in a hurry, according to Powell.

“We’re thrilled with where we are right now,” Powell said. “We are completely sold out for a Monday and Wednesday pro-ams and completely sold out for a trophy suites on the 17th and 18th holes and are sold out of our Club 18 which is right next to the 18th hole.”

The only remaining skybox spaces are at the 15th, 16th and 18th holes.

“We are at about 95% on the skyboxes, so we are really thrilled with how that’s going and we still have about a month to go,” Powell said.

Powell speculated that the reason hospitality sales are nearly sold out is that the Wyndham Championship offers a lot.

“There’s a sense that folks are bursting at the seams to go back to an event like this,” Powell said. “I would say in talking with our vendors that build special events whether it’s music festivals, concerts or outdoor tournaments they all tell me how busy they are right now. That type of industry has exploded and to that point there is a demand for this type of an event and maybe it’s pent up frustration from the pandemic but we are seeing good things for our tournament.”

The field is shaping up

There are always the question that arise as to which golfers will be coming to the Donald Ross layout for the final regular-season tournament on the PGA Tour.

J.T. Poston, the 2019 winner, has committed to play and Powell said that defending champion Kevin Kisner will likely also commit at some point.

“We certainly think so,” Powell said about Kisner coming back to defend his title. “I’m not sure he’s technically entered yet. Mark (Brazil, the executive tournament director) and I have conversations with players about coming but we like the way our field is shaping up.”

Poston, who is from Hickory and played golf at Western Carolina, won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour victory. He dominated the field at the John Deere Classic leading after every round to win his second PGA Tour tournament on Sunday.

It's also likely that Wyndham Championship regulars such as Will Zalatoris and Webb Simpson, who are both former Wake Forest stars, will be in the field. PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young is also a former Wake Forest star who is having an outstanding season.

The elephant (in the room) and the course

The LIV Golf tour has poached some of the bigger names in the game, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with former Wyndham Champions Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. Paul Casey, who has been a regular at the Wyndham Championship, has also reportedly jumped to the LIV Golf tour which means 22 PGA Tour golfers are competing on the Saudi-government backed tour.

Those who jumped to LIV Golf have been suspended by the PGA Tour.

“It’s not going to affect our field much at all,” Powell said. “People that come out to our event come out for a variety of reasons. You may come out for your favorite player or for the ambiance or other reasons. And that’s what we love about our tournament in that no matter who you are we offer something when you come out here.”

It’s not like Mickelson, Johnson and DeChambeau used to come to the Wyndham Championship much anyway. The three have combined for just four appearances in Greensboro.

Changing of PGA Tour landscape

It is no secret the PGA Tour is doing what it can to combat LIV Golf's deep pockets, and one of those changes, starting in 2024, could help the Wyndham Championship field. While next month and in 2023 the cut off for the FedEx Cup playoffs will be the top 125, that number will shrink to the top 70 in 2024.

“We certainly think that will help our field in 2024,” Powell said. “By pinching that number down to the top 70 who make it into the playoffs you would think that next level of player will come here. Just generally speaking on paper that’s going to bring forth those players who are in the 70s and 80s on the points’ list.”

The Wyndham Championship has a title sponsor through 2026 and Powell said as far as he knows the tournament will remain the final regular-season tournament before the playoffs.

“We have no reason to believe our dates would be any different,” Powell said.