Updates at 5:09 p.m.:
GREENSBORO — Harold Varner III set the pace early and shares the lead late in the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Varner's early-round 62 was matched by Tom Hoge and Canadian Roger Sloan.
"I've been hitting really well the last two or three months, but I made some putts today, that was the difference," said Varner, a Gastonia native and East Carolina graduate.
Webb Simpson had one of the best comebacks of the day after he was 2 over par through four holes. Simpson, one of the favorites, is at 4 under and is tied for ninth.
"It's a golf course you can make a lot of birdies," Simpson said, "so as hard as it is in the moment, you've just got to stay patient and I did that."
Updates at 1:31 p.m.:
Harold Varner III recorded four birdies on each side and no bogeys and shot an 8-under-par 62 in today's first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Varner birdied Nos. 2, 3, 8 and 9 on the front and Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 15 on the back.
The Gastonia native and East Carolina alumnus opened the tournament 89th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Wesley Bryan's 65 left him in second place. Webb Simpson, the Raleigh native, Charlotte resident and Wake Forest alumnus, shot 66 and is tied for third at 4-under.
GREENSBORO — Harold Varner III, the Gastonia native and East Carolina alumnus, is showing why he likes Sedgefield Country Club.
Varner was 6 under par through 12 holes and opened a two-shot lead during today's first round of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Webb Simpson, a Raleigh native, Charlotte resident and former Wake Forest star, was among a group at 4 under through his 14th hole.
