Wyndham Championship update: Third round to be completed Sunday; Sungjae Im, Brandon Wu tied

An update on the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship.

About the Wyndham

Today: The third round will be completed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and the final round tee times will be 10:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m. off Nos. 1 and 10. Only 12 of 86 golfers completed the third round Saturday before play was halted for a second time because of thunderstorms.

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Leaderboard

T1. Sungjae Im -12 (through 11)

T1. Brandon Wu -12 (11)

T3. John Huh -11 (11)

T3. Tom Kim -11 (10)

T5. Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 (63)

T5. Brian Stuard -10 (11)

T5. Anirban Lahiri -10 (11)

T5. Davis Riley -10 (11)

T5. Russell Henley -10 (11)

T5. Ryan Moore -10 (10)

Looking ahead

It's another early start on tee times for the final round. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast (30 percent chance) again for Sunday, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 89 degrees.

Twenty-two golfers will begin play Sunday within five strokes of the lead.

Golfers to watch

Alex Smalley: The Sedgefield Country Club member is 8 under par and tied for 12th place through 12 holes of his third round. The Duke alum, projected at No. 60 in the FedEx Cup points standings, will be part of the playoffs beginning Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. But a club member hoisting the Sam Snead Cup would provide a remarkable Wyndham finish.

Will Zalatoris: Using one of his coaches, Josh Gregory, as his new caddie, the former Wake Forest star and the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 14 in the world, has moved within five shots of the lead. "I'm going to have to put up a pretty low one to win this," he said Saturday.

Tom Kim: Joohyung "Tom" Kim, a 20-year-old, is just one shot off the lead at 11 under. He has clinched his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season, but he can advance to this season's playoffs only by winning Sunday. Kim will try to become the second-youngest winner on Tour (Jordan Spieth, 2013 John Deere Classic) and the first winner to be born in the 2000s.

Frequent-flyer miles

When play was suspended because of thunderstorms Friday, Shane Lowry figured he'd missed the cut at 1 under par. So he took a flight to his home in Jupiter, Fla.

But when play resumed Saturday morning, a bogey by Chris Gotterup added 21 players on the right side of the cut line for the third round. Lowry was one of them.

So Lowry had to hop a flight back to Piedmont Triad International Airport. After posting a photo with a jet and "My lift to round 3," Lowry left at 7:31 a.m. and arrived at 9:06, according to Golfweek.com. Lowry teed off at 11:20 a.m. for his third round, and he is 1 under and tied for 66th place going into Sunday.

Bramlett's ace

Joseph Bramlett's ace on No. 16, an 8-iron from 177 yards, is a winning shot for Wyndham Championship charities.

"It went the right distance, took a hop, a couple rolls, next thing you know the

ball disappeared and that's when most of us blank out as golfers," Bramlett said.