YMCA swimming, AAU Junior Olympics, Wyndham Championship fill schedules, and hotel rooms, in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A national YMCA swim meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center that began Tuesday has initiated a key three-week stretch in the city for attracting sports tourism dollars.

The YMCA Long Course National Swimming Championships are taking place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center through Saturday, and the event will be followed by the 12-sport AAU Junior Olympics beginning July 26 and continuing through Aug. 6.

Coupled with the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club, Triad spectators can get their fill of watching multiple sports while hotels, restaurants and other businesses benefit from tourism dollars.

“This lineup of summer events is a perfect example of how sports tourism is a key economic development driver in our region,” Greensboro Sports Foundation president and CEO Richard Beard said in a news release. “The economic impact of just these three summer events is nearly $70 million."

Beard praised Henri Fourrier and his Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau team for landing the AAU Junior Olympics in 2019. Greensboro will host the Junior Olympics again in 2024.

The swim meet, featuring nearly 600 athletes from YMCA swim clubs around the nation, was last held in 2019 in College Park, Md.

Preliminary sessions begin at 9 a.m. daily through Saturday, with finals beginning at 5 p.m. daily.

The AAU Junior Olympics will bring 18,000 athletes and up to 40,000 attendees total including families and spectators.

A highlight of the Junior Olympics will be track and field competition, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 6 at N.C. A&T's Marcus T. Johnson Track inside Truist Stadium.

Among the track and field competition's most notable alumni are current Olympic gold medalists Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin plus Trayvon Bromell and Erriyon Knighton, all of whom are competing at the World Championships this week in Eugene, Ore. Olympic legends Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Raeford native Kathy McMillan, the late N.C. Central star Charles Foster and Evelyn Ashford are also Junior Olympics alumni.

AAU competition is also scheduled for these sports (at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex unless noted):

Trampoline and tumbling (July 26-29)

Wrestling (July 26-29)

Baton twirling (July 27-30)

Karate (July 27-29)

Sport stacking (July 28-30)

Swimming (July 28-31)

Taekwando (July 29-Aug. 3)

Jump rope (July 30-Aug. 3)

Basketball (July 31-Aug. 3)

Fencing (July 31-Aug. 3)

Field hockey, Wake Forest (Aug. 1-3)

Besides the track and field stars, basketball's Kevin Durant and A'ja Wilson, diver Hailey Hernandez and surfer John John Florence also have competed in AAU Junior Olympics.