Sportslog 061921

Saturday, June 19
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m. Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Live) (NBCSN)
2 p.m. Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice (Live) (NBCSN)
3:30 p.m. Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
4:30 p.m. Puebla E-Prix FIA Formula E Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Baseball Oakland vs. N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami vs. Chicago Cubs (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Baseball Boston vs. Kansas City or Minnesota vs. Texas (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels (Live) (FS1)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
2 p.m. WNBA Connecticut at Chicago (Live) (WFMY)
Bowling
2 p.m. King of the Lanes PBA (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. King of the Lanes PBA (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. King of the Lanes PBA (Live) (FS1)
Boxing
9 p.m. Showtime Championship Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Montiel (Live) (SHO)
10 p.m. Top Rank Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Live) (ESPN)
Football
3 p.m. Football TSL Championship (Live) (WGHP)
Golf
11 a.m. U.S. Open USGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Meijer Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs (Live) (USA)
Horse Racing
9 a.m. Royal Ascot (Live) (WXII)
Lacrosse
2 p.m. Division I Tournament NCAA Boston College vs. Syracuse Women's Championship (Live) (ESPNU)
Martial Arts
4 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Live) (ESPN2)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Brisbane vs. North Melbourne (Live) (FS2)
2:30 p.m. MLR Utah vs. RU New York (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
8:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA France at Hungary Group F (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Germany vs. Portugal Group F (Live) (ESPN)
11:50 a.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Germany vs. Portugal Grupo F (Live) (UNI)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Poland vs. Spain Group E (Live) (WXLV)
4 p.m. NWSL OL Reign vs. North Carolina (Live) (WFMY)
Tennis
5 a.m. cinch Championship, Noventi Open or Viking Classic Men's and Women's Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
8 p.m. Track & Field U.S. Olympic Trials Women's Discus Final (Live) (NBCSN)
Water Sports
11 a.m. Surfing Surf Ranch Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 2 (Live) (FS2)
6 p.m. Surfing Surf Ranch Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Sunday, June 20
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN)
11 a.m. Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. REV Group Grand Prix IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (NBCSN)
3:30 p.m. Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
4:30 p.m. Puebla E-Prix FIA Formula E Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) (TBS)
4 p.m. Baseball Cincinnati vs. San Diego or Detroit vs. L.A. Angels (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
3:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (WXLV)
Basketball
4 p.m. WNBA New York vs. Los Angeles (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Basketball H.S. (Live) (ESPNU)
Bowling
2 p.m. King of the Lanes PBA (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. King of the Lanes PBA (Live) (FS1)
Golf
10 a.m. U.S. Open USGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Noon U.S. Open USGA Final Round (Live) (WXII)
2 p.m. Meijer Classic LPGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Vegas at Montreal Semifinal Game 4 (Live) (NBCSN)
Rugby
1 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Essendon vs. Hawthorn (Live) (FS2)
6 p.m. MLR LA Giltinis at San Diego (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Turkey vs. Switzerland Group A (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Wales vs. Italy Group A (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. MLS Philadelphia at Atlanta (Live) (ESPN)
4 p.m. NWSL Kansas City at Portland (Live) (WFMY)
4:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Grupo A Venezuela vs. Ecuador (Live) (UNI)
5 p.m. Copa America Group B Venezuela vs. Ecuador (Live) (WGHP)
8 p.m. Copa America Group B Colombia vs. Peru (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
6 a.m. cinch Championship, Noventi Open or Viking Classic Men's and Women's (Live) (TNC)
Water Sports
4 p.m. Surfing Surf Ranch Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 3 (Live) (FS1)
Monday, June 21
MLB Baseball
5 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Live) (BSSONC-G, MLB)
7:30 p.m. Houston at Baltimore (Live) (MLB)
8 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay Semifinal Game 5 (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Netherlands vs. North Macedonia Group C (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Austria vs. Ukraine Group C (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Denmark vs. Russia Group B (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Belgium vs. Finland Group B (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Copa America Group A Uruguay vs. Chile (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. Copa America Group A Argentina vs. Paraguay (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
5 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
7 p.m. Track & Field U.S. Olympic Trials Pole Vault, Javelin and Triple Jump Finals (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, June 22
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10 p.m. Baseball L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego or Colorado vs. Seattle (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
NHL Hockey
9 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Montreal at Vegas Semifinal Game 5 (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA England vs. Czech Rep. Group D (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Scotland vs. Croatia Group D (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
6 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, June 23
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Baseball Washington vs. Philadelphia or Chicago vs. Pittsburgh (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Baseball Colorado vs. Seattle or Milwaukee vs. Arizona (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets or Boston vs. Tampa Bay (Live) (MLB)
10 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Baseball
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders Semifinal Game 6 (if necessary) (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Spain vs. Slovakia Group E (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Poland vs. Sweden Group E (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA France vs. Portugal Group F (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Hungary vs. Germany Group F (Live) (ESPN2)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA France vs. Portugal Grupo F (Live) (UNI)
7:30 p.m. MLS Atlanta vs. New York City (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Tennis
6 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Thursday, June 24
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Oakland at Texas (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball Atlanta vs. Cincinnati or Houston vs. Detroit (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati (Live) (BSSE-NC)
10 p.m. Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Dallas at Indiana (Live) (CBSSN)
Golf
6:30 a.m. BMW International Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. PGA Championship LPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Gymnastics
6:30 p.m. U.S. Olympic Trials (Live) (NBCSN)
Lacrosse
7 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
Soccer
7:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Grupo B Chile vs. Paraguay (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
6 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
9 p.m. Track & Field U.S. Olympic Trials Women's Shot Put and 3000m Steeplechase Finals (Live) (NBCSN)
Friday, June 25
Auto Racing
5:25 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPNU)
6 p.m. #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA (Live) (FS1)
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston or Baltimore vs. Toronto (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati (Live) (BSSE-NC)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
Boxing
7 p.m. Lux Fight League Challenge Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Live) (FS2)
Golf
6:30 a.m. BMW International Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. PGA Championship LPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
1 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
2 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. PLL Whipsnakes vs. Atlas (Live) (NBCSN)
Martial Arts
9 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator 261 Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Live) (SHO)
10 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts PFL (Live) (ESPN2)
Rugby
5:30 a.m. State of Origin Women's Queensland vs. New South Wales (Live) (FS2)
11:30 p.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Gold Coast vs. North Melbourne (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
8 p.m. MLS Orlando City at Miami (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
6 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
5 p.m. Track & Field U.S. Olympic Trials Discus and 3000m Steeplechase Finals (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, June 26
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. French Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon Truck Racing CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)
2 p.m. Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Nationals NHRA Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. Auto Racing NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Baseball Cleveland vs. Minnesota or Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Kansas City at Texas (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
10 p.m. Baseball Arizona vs. San Diego or Oakland vs. San Francisco (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
1 p.m. WNBA Washington at Dallas (Live) (WFMY)
7 p.m. WNBA New York at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Bowling
Noon Finals PBA Group 1 Positioning Round (Live) (CBSSN)
2 p.m. Finals PBA Group 2 Positioning Round (Live) (CBSSN)
Cycling
6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 1 Brest - Landerneau (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
7:30 a.m. BMW International Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
1 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Senior Players Championship CHAMPS Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
8 p.m. PLL Waterdogs vs. Archers (Live) (NBCSN)
Motorcycle Racing
7 p.m. Superbike MotoAmerica Day 1 (Live) (FS1)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Fremantle vs. Collingwood (Live) (FS2)
6 p.m. MLR New Orleans vs. New England (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. MLR Austin at San Diego (Live) (FS1)
11 p.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Hawthorn vs. GWS Giants (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 Clasificación UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 1A vs. 2C (Live) (WXLV)
5 p.m. MLS Los Angeles FC at Sporting KC (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
7 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Final (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling