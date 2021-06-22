Sportslog 062621

Saturday, June 26
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. Styrian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Styrian Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon Truck Racing CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)
2 p.m. Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Nationals NHRA Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. Auto Racing NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Baseball Cleveland vs. Minnesota or Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Kansas City at Texas (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
10 p.m. Baseball Arizona vs. San Diego or Oakland vs. San Francisco (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
2 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
1 p.m. WNBA Washington at Dallas (Live) (WFMY)
7 p.m. WNBA New York at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Bowling
Noon Finals PBA Group 1 Positioning Round (Live) (CBSSN)
2 p.m. Finals PBA Group 2 Positioning Round (Live) (CBSSN)
Cycling
6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 1 Brest - Landerneau (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
7:30 a.m. BMW International Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
1 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Senior Players Championship CHAMPS Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
8 p.m. PLL Waterdogs vs. Archers (Live) (NBCSN)
Motorcycle Racing
7 p.m. Superbike MotoAmerica Day 1 (Live) (FS1)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Fremantle vs. Collingwood (Live) (FS2)
5:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Sydney vs. Pt. Adelaide (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. MLR New Orleans vs. New England (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. MLR Austin at San Diego (Live) (FS1)
11 p.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Hawthorn vs. GWS Giants (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 1A vs. 2C (Live) (WXLV)
5:30 p.m. MLS Los Angeles FC at Sporting KC (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
7 a.m. AEGON International, Mallorca Open or Bad Homburg Open Men's and Women's Final (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)
Sunday, June 27
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. Styrian Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Pocono Green 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
2 p.m. Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Nationals NHRA (Live) (WGHP)
3:30 p.m. Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati (Live) (BSSE-NC)
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) (TBS)
4 p.m. Baseball Oakland vs. San Francisco or Arizona vs. San Diego (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
Basketball
4 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Las Vegas (Live) (ESPN)
Bowling
Noon Finals PBA Group 1 Stepladder Final (Live) (CBSSN)
2 p.m. Finals PBA Group 2 Stepladder Final (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Finals PBA Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
Boxing
6 p.m. Premier Champions Card TBA (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. Premier Champions David Morrell Jr. vs Mario Cazares (Live) (WGHP)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 2 Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
7:30 a.m. BMW International Open EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Travelers Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Final Round (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Senior Players Championship CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Motorcycle Racing
Noon Dutch Grand Prix FIM MotoGP (Live) (WXII)
5 p.m. Superbike MotoAmerica Day 2 (Live) (FS1)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL Adelaide vs. Carlton (Live) (FS2)
5:30 a.m. State of Origin Queensland vs. New South Wales (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (WXLV)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Octavos de final (Live) (UNI)
3:30 p.m. MLS New York at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
4:50 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Grupo A Argentina vs. Bolivia (Live) (UNI)
4:55 p.m. Copa America Group B Brazil vs. Ecuador (Live) (WGHP)
5 p.m. Copa America Group B Venezuela vs. Peru (Live) (FS2)
8 p.m. MLS Columbus at Austin (Live) (FS1)
Monday, June 28
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Baseball L.A. Angels vs. N.Y. Yankees or Kansas City vs. Boston (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 3 Lorient - Pontivy (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
6 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPN2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, June 29
MLB Baseball
Midnight San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball L.A. Angels vs. N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay vs. Washington (Live) (MLB)
7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Baseball
7 p.m. Division I Tournament National Championship Game 2 (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Connecticut at Washington (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. WNBA New York at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 4 Redon - Fougères (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Octavos de final (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
6 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPN2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, June 30
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Baseball Arizona vs. St. Louis or Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Baseball Tampa Bay vs. Washington or Pittsburgh vs. Colorado (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta or Kansas City vs. Boston (Live) (MLB)
7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10:30 p.m. Baseball Texas vs. Oakland or Minnesota vs. Chicago White Sox (Live) (MLB)
NCAA Baseball
7 p.m. Division I Tournament World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9:10 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Chicago at Dallas (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. WNBA Minnesota at Phoenix (Live) (CBSSN)
Cycling
6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 5 Changé - Laval Espace Mayenne (Live) (NBCSN)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Final Game 1 (Live) (WXII)
Tennis
6 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Second Round (Live) (ESPN)
Thursday, July 1
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (TNT)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 6 Tours - Châteauroux (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
5 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
7:30 p.m. International Friendly FIFA Mexico vs. United States Women's (Live) (FS1)
9:30 p.m. MLS Portland at Austin (Live) (FS1)
Track and Field
2 p.m. Track & Field Bislett Games WA Diamond League (Live) (NBCSN)
Friday, July 2
Auto Racing
4 p.m. Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
7:15 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Chicago at Dallas (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. WNBA Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles (Live) (CBSSN)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 7 Vierzon - Le Creusot (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
12:30 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs (Live) (NBCSN)
Lacrosse
1:30 p.m. National Championship H.S. Girls (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
4:50 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, July 3
Auto Racing
Noon Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Live) (NBCSN)
1 p.m. Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Live) (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
Basketball
1 p.m. WNBA Washington at New York (Live) (CBSSN)
1 p.m. WNBA Connecticut at Indiana (Live) (NBA)
Boxing
9 p.m. Showtime Championship Chris Colbert vs. Yuirorkis Gamboa (Live) (SHO)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 8 Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5:30 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. The Suburban Breeder's Cup Challenge Series (Live) (WXII)
Lacrosse
Noon Lacrosse PLL (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. PLL Cannons vs. Chaos (Live) (NBCSN)
Rugby
3 p.m. MLR San Diego vs. Seattle (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
11:50 a.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Quarter-final (Live) (WXLV)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)