Sportslog 070321

Saturday, July 3
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Live) (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
NBA Basketball
8:30 p.m. Playoffs Milwaukee at Atlanta Eastern Conference Final Game 6 (Live) (TNT)
Basketball
1 p.m. WNBA Connecticut at Indiana (Live) (NBA)
1 p.m. WNBA Washington at New York (Live) (CBSSN)
Boxing
9 p.m. Showtime Championship Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Live) (SHO)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 8 Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5:30 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. The Suburban Breeder's Cup Challenge Series (Live) (WXII)
Lacrosse
Noon Lacrosse PLL (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. PLL Cannons vs. Chaos (Live) (NBCSN)
Rugby
3 p.m. MLR San Diego vs. Seattle (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN)
11:50 a.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Quarter-final (Live) (WXLV)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
5 p.m. MLS New England at Columbus (Live) (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
5:50 p.m. Copa America Quarter-final (Live) (FS2)
7 p.m. USL Sacramento at San Diego (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Chicago (Live) (BSSONC-G)
8:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)
9:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Guyana vs. Guatemala Preliminary (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN)
Sunday, July 4
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Honda 200 IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Road America 250 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia (Live) (TBS)
1:15 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
6 p.m. Basketball WNBA (Live) (NBA)
9 p.m. WNBA Seattle vs. Los Angeles (Live) (NBA)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 9 Cluses - Tignes (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
5:30 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. John A. Nerud Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)
Lacrosse
12:30 p.m. PLL Whipsnakes vs. Archers (Live) (NBCSN)
Motorcycle Racing
8 a.m. Motocross FIM MX2 (Live) (CBSSN)
9 a.m. Motocross FIM MXGP (Live) (CBSSN)
Rugby
6 p.m. MLR D.C. at Toronto (Live) (FS1)
10 p.m. MLR New England vs. LA Giltinis (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
3 p.m. Wimbledon ITF (Live) (WXLV)
Track and Field
3 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN)
Monday, July 5
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
5 p.m. Soccer (Live) (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Semifinal (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
6 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN2)
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, July 6
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 10 Albertville - Valence (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
5:30 p.m. The Match: Champions for Change (Live) (TBS)
6 p.m. The Match: Champions for Change (Live) (TBS, TNT)
Soccer
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (UNI)
4:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)
6:50 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)
8:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Semifinal (Live) (UNI)
9:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
7 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, July 7
MLB Baseball
12:30 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Dallas at Minnesota (Live) (ESPN2)
Cycling
6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 11 Sorgues - Malaucène (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
11 a.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Practice Round (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Final Game 4 (Live) (WXII)
Soccer
2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
5 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)
Thursday, July 8
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (WXLV)
Cycling
7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 12 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
7:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
8:30 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Nashville (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Tennis
5 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Women's Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Friday, July 9
Auto Racing
7 p.m. Truck Racing NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
9 p.m. Truck Racing NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA New York at Indiana (Live) (NBA)
9 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Phoenix (Live) (ESPN)
Cycling
6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 13 Nîmes - Carcassonne (Live) (NBCSN)
Golf
7:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. American Century Championship Round 1 (Live) (NBCSN)
6 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
1 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
Rugby
5:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
8 p.m. Copa America Third Place Match (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
6 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
Track and Field
2 p.m. Track & Field Herculis WA Diamond League (Live) (NBCSN)
7 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN2)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, July 10
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. Credit Karma Money 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. Oakland at Texas (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
Basketball
1 p.m. Basketball BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)
8 p.m. Exhibition Game FIBA United States vs. Nigeria (Live) (NBCSN)
Cycling
8 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 12 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes (Live) (WXII)
Golf
7 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
2:30 p.m. American Century Championship Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. Marathon Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Final Game 5 (Live) (WXII)
Horse Racing
1 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
Lacrosse
6 p.m. PLL Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)
Martial Arts
6 p.m. UFC 264 UFC Early Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. UFC 264 UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
5 p.m. Fútbol Copa Oro CONCACAF Curacao vs. El Salvador Grupo A (Live) (UNI)
5:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Curacao vs. El Salvador Group A (Live) (FS2)
7:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Final (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. USL Las Vegas vs. Oakland (Live) (ESPN2)
10:20 p.m. Fútbol Copa Oro CONCACAF Curacao vs. Mexico (Live) (UNI)
10:30 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF To Be Announced vs. Mexico (Live) (FS1)