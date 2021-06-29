 Skip to main content
Sportslog 070321
Sportslog 070321

Saturday, July 3

Auto Racing

5:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)

Noon Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Live) (NBCSN)

12:30 p.m. Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Live) (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)

8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)

MLB Baseball

4 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia (Live) (FS1)

4 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)

NBA Basketball

8:30 p.m. Playoffs Milwaukee at Atlanta Eastern Conference Final Game 6 (Live) (TNT)

Basketball

1 p.m. WNBA Connecticut at Indiana (Live) (NBA)

1 p.m. WNBA Washington at New York (Live) (CBSSN)

Boxing

9 p.m. Showtime Championship Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Live) (SHO)

Cycling

7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 8 Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)

3 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)

5:30 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

Horse Racing

5 p.m. The Suburban Breeder's Cup Challenge Series (Live) (WXII)

Lacrosse

Noon Lacrosse PLL (Live) (WXII)

3 p.m. PLL Cannons vs. Chaos (Live) (NBCSN)

Rugby

3 p.m. MLR San Diego vs. Seattle (Live) (CBSSN)

Soccer

11:30 a.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN)

11:50 a.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)

2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Quarter-final (Live) (WXLV)

2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)

5 p.m. MLS New England at Columbus (Live) (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)

5:50 p.m. Copa America Quarter-final (Live) (FS2)

7 p.m. USL Sacramento at San Diego (Live) (ESPN2)

8 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Chicago (Live) (BSSONC-G)

8:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Cuartos de final (Live) (UNI)

9:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Guyana vs. Guatemala Preliminary (Live) (FS2)

Tennis

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN)

11:30 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN2)

2 p.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (ESPN)

Sunday, July 4

Auto Racing

8:55 a.m. Austrian Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN)

Noon Honda 200 IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (WXII)

3 p.m. Road America 250 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)

MLB Baseball

1 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia (Live) (TBS)

1:15 p.m. Miami at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)

7 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (ESPN)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN2)

Basketball

6 p.m. Basketball WNBA (Live) (NBA)

9 p.m. WNBA Seattle vs. Los Angeles (Live) (NBA)

Cycling

7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 9 Cluses - Tignes (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

8 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)

1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)

3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)

3 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Open CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)

5:30 p.m. Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)

Horse Racing

5 p.m. John A. Nerud Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)

Lacrosse

12:30 p.m. PLL Whipsnakes vs. Archers (Live) (NBCSN)

Motorcycle Racing

8 a.m. Motocross FIM MX2 (Live) (CBSSN)

9 a.m. Motocross FIM MXGP (Live) (CBSSN)

Rugby

6 p.m. MLR D.C. at Toronto (Live) (FS1)

10 p.m. MLR New England vs. LA Giltinis (Live) (FS1)

Tennis

3 p.m. Wimbledon ITF (Live) (WXLV)

Track and Field

3 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN)

Monday, July 5

MLB Baseball

7 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

10 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

NHL Hockey

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs (Live) (NBCSN)

Soccer

5 p.m. Soccer (Live) (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Semifinal (Live) (UNI)

Tennis

6 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN2)

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Men's and Women's Round of 16 (Live) (ESPN)

Water Sports

9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)

Wrestling

8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)

Tuesday, July 6

MLB Baseball

7 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

10 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

Cycling

7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 10 Albertville - Valence (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

5:30 p.m. The Match: Champions for Change (Live) (TBS)

6 p.m. The Match: Champions for Change (Live) (TBS, TNT)

Soccer

2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)

2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (UNI)

4:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)

6:50 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)

8:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Semifinal (Live) (UNI)

9:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Second Round (Live) (FS2)

Tennis

7 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)

Water Sports

9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)

Wrestling

8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)

Wednesday, July 7

MLB Baseball

12:30 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Live) (BSSONC-G)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

Basketball

8 p.m. WNBA Dallas at Minnesota (Live) (ESPN2)

Cycling

6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 11 Sorgues - Malaucène (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

11 a.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Practice Round (Live) (GOLF)

NHL Hockey

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Final Game 4 (Live) (WXII)

Soccer

2:30 p.m. Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)

2:50 p.m. Fútbol Euro 2020 UEFA Semifinal (Live) (UNI)

Tennis

5 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)

Water Sports

9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)

Wrestling

8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)

Thursday, July 8

MLB Baseball

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)

NBA Basketball

9 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (WXLV)

Cycling

7:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 12 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

7:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)

1 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)

3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)

6 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)

Soccer

8:30 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Nashville (Live) (BSSE-NC)

Tennis

5 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Early Round (Live) (TNC)

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Women's Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)

Water Sports

9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)

Friday, July 9

Auto Racing

7 p.m. Truck Racing NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying (Live) (FS1)

9 p.m. Truck Racing NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)

MLB Baseball

7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSE-NC)

Basketball

7 p.m. WNBA New York at Indiana (Live) (NBA)

9 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Phoenix (Live) (ESPN)

Cycling

6:30 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 13 Nîmes - Carcassonne (Live) (NBCSN)

Golf

7:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)

1 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)

3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)

5 p.m. American Century Championship Round 1 (Live) (NBCSN)

6 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)

Horse Racing

1 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)

Rugby

5:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL (Live) (FS2)

Soccer

8 p.m. Copa America Third Place Match (Live) (FS2)

Tennis

6 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)

8 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)

Track and Field

2 p.m. Track & Field Herculis WA Diamond League (Live) (NBCSN)

7 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN2)

Water Sports

9 a.m. Surfing W.S.L. Championship Tour (Live) (FS2)

Wrestling

8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)

Saturday, July 10

Auto Racing

3:30 p.m. Credit Karma Money 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)

8 p.m. Auto Racing SRX (Live) (WFMY)

MLB Baseball

4 p.m. Oakland at Texas (Live) (FS1)

4 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSE-NC)

7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)

Basketball

1 p.m. Basketball BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)

8 p.m. Exhibition Game FIBA United States vs. Nigeria (Live) (NBCSN)

Cycling

8 a.m. Tour de France UCI Stage 12 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes (Live) (WXII)

Golf

7 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

1 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

2:30 p.m. American Century Championship Round 3 (Live) (WXII)

3 p.m. John Deere Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)

3 p.m. Marathon Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

4 p.m. U.S. Senior Open CHAMPS Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)

NHL Hockey

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Final Game 5 (Live) (WXII)

Horse Racing

1 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS1)

3 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)

Lacrosse

6 p.m. PLL Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes (Live) (NBCSN)

8 p.m. Lacrosse (Live) (ESPNU)

Martial Arts

6 p.m. UFC 264 UFC Early Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN)

8 p.m. UFC 264 UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN)

Rugby

2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL (Live) (FS2)

Soccer

5 p.m. Fútbol Copa Oro CONCACAF Curacao vs. El Salvador Grupo A (Live) (UNI)

5:20 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF Curacao vs. El Salvador Group A (Live) (FS2)

7:30 p.m. Fútbol Copa America Final (Live) (UNI)

10 p.m. USL Las Vegas vs. Oakland (Live) (ESPN2)

10:20 p.m. Fútbol Copa Oro CONCACAF Curacao vs. Mexico (Live) (UNI)

10:30 p.m. Gold Cup CONCACAF To Be Announced vs. Mexico (Live) (FS1)

Tennis

6 a.m. Hamburg European Open WTA Semifinal (Live) (TNC)

9 a.m. Wimbledon ITF Women's and Doubles Final (Live) (ESPN)

Track and Field

1:30 p.m. Track & Field WA Diamond League (Live) (WXII)

Greensboro News & Record, NC: Sports Jul 3, 2021 to Jul 10, 2021

