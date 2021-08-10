Sportslog 081421

Saturday, Aug 14
Auto Racing
7:30 a.m. Berlin E-Prix FIA Formula E Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
1 p.m. Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (NBCSN)
4 p.m. Auto Racing IndyCar Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. Atlanta at Washington (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7 p.m. Baseball L.A. Dodgers vs. N.Y. Mets or Milwaukee vs. Pittsburgh (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
10 a.m. Little League World Series Midwest Regional Final (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Little League World Series New England Regional Final (Live) (ESPN)
2 p.m. Little League World Series West Regional Final (Live) (WXLV)
4 p.m. Little League World Series Great Lakes Regional Final (Live) (ESPN)
6 p.m. Little League World Series Mid-Atlantic Regional Final (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Little League World Series Northwest Regional Final (Live) (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
3 p.m. Summer League Denver vs. Dallas (Live) (NBA)
4 p.m. Summer League Atlanta vs. Miami (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Summer League Philadelphia vs. Boston (Live) (NBA)
6 p.m. Summer League Indiana vs. Oklahoma (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Summer League Charlotte vs. Toronto (Live) (NBA)
8 p.m. Summer League Cleveland vs. New York (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Summer League Portland vs. Phoenix (Live) (NBA)
10 p.m. Summer League Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
1 p.m. Basketball BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)
Boxing
10 p.m. Showtime Championship Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Live) (SHO)
10 p.m. Top Rank Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Pre-season Miami at Chicago (Live) (NFLN)
4 p.m. Pre-season Denver at Minnesota (Live) (NFLN)
7 p.m. Pre-season Cleveland at Jacksonville (Live) (NFLN)
10 p.m. Pre-season L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (Live) (NFLN)
Football
10 p.m. CFL Hamilton at Saskatchewan (Live) (ESPNN)
Golf
9 a.m. Scottish Open LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Wyndham Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Wyndham Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. U.S. Amateur USGA Semifinal (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. U.S. Amateur USGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
4 p.m. Shaw Charity Classic CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Championship Korn Ferry Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
Noon Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. PLL Cannons vs. Chrome (Live) (NBCSN)
Motorcycle Racing
2 p.m. Superbike MotoAmerica Day 1 (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. Motocross Unadilla National AMA Lucas Oil Pro 450 Moto 2 (Live) (WXII)
Rodeo
8 p.m. Bull Riding Bad Boy Mowdown PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
7:25 a.m. EPL Leeds U. at Man. Utd. (Live) (NBCSN)
9:55 a.m. EPL Southampton at Everton (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL Wolverhampton at Leicester City (Live) (USA)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
6 p.m. MLS Los Angeles at Minnesota (Live) (WGHP)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Mazatlán at León (Live) (UNI)
8 p.m. MFL Guadalajara at Santos Laguna (Live) (FS2)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Toluca vs. Cruz (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. MFL Pachuca at Monterrey (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
1 p.m. National Bank Open Men's Singles Semifinal and Women's Singles and Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
6 p.m. National Bank Open Men's Singles Semifinal and Women's Singles and Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Water Sports
9 a.m. Surfing Corona Open Mexico W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 5 (Live) (FS2)
Sunday, Aug 15
Auto Racing
9 a.m. Berlin E-Prix FIA Formula E Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
9 a.m. Verizon 200 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Live) (CNBC)
1 p.m. Big Machine Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Drag Racing NHRA (Live) (WGHP)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Atlanta at Washington (Live) (BSSE-NC)
2 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox (Live) (TBS)
4 p.m. Baseball Houston vs. L.A. Angels or Toronto vs. Seattle (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets (Live) (ESPN)
Baseball
1 p.m. Perfect Game Select Festival U-12 (Live) (CBSSN)
NBA Basketball
3 p.m. Summer League Dallas vs. Sacramento (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Summer League Milwaukee vs. Washington (Live) (NBA)
5 p.m. Summer League Utah vs. L.A. Clippers (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. Summer League Brooklyn vs. San Antonio (Live) (NBA)
7 p.m. Summer League Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. Summer League Orlando vs. Houston (Live) (NBA)
9 p.m. Summer League Golden State vs. New Orleans (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. Summer League Memphis vs. Chicago (Live) (NBA)
Basketball
4 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Chicago (Live) (WXLV)
6 p.m. WNBA Atlanta at Phoenix (Live) (CBSSN)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Pre-season Carolina at Indianapolis (Live) (NFLN)
Football
4 p.m. Flag Football (Live) (CBSSN)
Golf
9 a.m. Scottish Open LPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Wyndham Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Wyndham Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)
3 p.m. U.S. Amateur USGA Championship (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. U.S. Amateur USGA Final Round (Live) (WXII)
4 p.m. Shaw Charity Classic CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Championship Korn Ferry Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
2 p.m. PLL Chaos vs. Redwoods (Live) (NBCSN)
4 p.m. Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (FS1)
Motorcycle Racing
2 p.m. Superbike MotoAmerica Day 2 (Live) (FS1)
Soccer
8:55 a.m. EPL West Ham at Newcastle (Live) (NBCSN)
11:25 a.m. EPL Man. City at Tottenham (Live) (NBCSN)
1:50 p.m. La Liga R. Sociedad at Barcelona (Live) (WXLV)
4 p.m. MLS Los Angeles FC at Atlanta (Live) (ESPN)
5:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL America at Atlas (Live) (UNI)
8 p.m. MFL Guadalajara at Santos Laguna (Live) (FS2)
8:30 p.m. MLS Seattle at Portland (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
1:30 p.m. National Bank Open Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
6:30 p.m. Western & Southern Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
2 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN)
Monday, Aug 16
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSONC-G)
8 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
11 p.m. Baseball Pittsburgh vs. L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets vs. San Francisco (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
4 p.m. American Legion World Series Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. American Legion World Series Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
NBA Basketball
3 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
4 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPNN)
5 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
6 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
8 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
10 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPN2)
Softball
10 a.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPNU)
1 p.m. Little League Girls (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Little League Girls (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Softball Little League (Live) (ESPNN)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Aug 17
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Washington (YouTube)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees or Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
6:30 p.m. American Legion World Series Championship (Live) (ESPNU)
NBA Basketball
3 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
5 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPNN)
5:30 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
7 p.m. Summer League (Live) (ESPNN)
7:30 p.m. Summer League (Live) (NBA)
9 p.m. Summer League Championship (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Dallas at Chicago (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. WNBA Washington at Las Vegas (Live) (CBSSN)
10:30 p.m. WNBA Atlanta vs. Los Angeles (Live) (NBA)
Soccer
7:50 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Santa Lucía vs. Metropolitan (Live) (FS2)
10 p.m. MFL Puebla at Tijuana (Live) (FS1)
10 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Forge vs. C.D. FAS (Live) (FS2)
Softball
4 p.m. Little League Girls Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Little League Girls Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's First and Second Round (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, Aug 18
MLB Baseball
12:30 p.m. Baseball Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati or Cleveland vs. Minnesota (Live) (MLB)
3:30 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Mets vs. San Francisco or Toronto vs. Washington (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Seattle at New York (Live) (CBSSN)
Hockey
2 p.m. Exhibition Game IIHF ROC vs. United States Women's (Live) (NHLN)
7 p.m. Exhibition Game IIHF Finland vs. Canada Women's (Live) (NHLN)
Soccer
7 p.m. MLS Toronto at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL Monterrey vs. Cruz (Live) (UNI)
7:50 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Verdes vs. Guápiles (Live) (FS2)
8:30 p.m. International Champions Cup Women's Olympique Lyonnais vs. Barcelona (Live) (ESPNU)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL America at Juárez (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Diriangen vs. Marathón (Live) (FS2)
11 p.m. International Champions Cup (Live) (ESPN2)
Softball
5 p.m. Softball Little League Championship (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Second Round (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Track and Field
9 p.m. Track & Field ATL (Live) (ESPN2)
Thursday, Aug 19
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Baseball Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox or Houston vs. Kansas City (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees or Miami vs. Cincinnati (Live) (MLB)
10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Minnesota at Connecticut (Live) (NBA)
10:30 p.m. WNBA Atlanta vs. Los Angeles (Live) (NBA)
NFL Football
7:30 p.m. Pre-season New England at Philadelphia (Live) (NFLN)
Football
10 p.m. CFL Edmonton at B.C. (Live) (ESPN2)
Golf
6 a.m. Women's Open Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Boise Open Korn Ferry Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
9 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Playoffs PFL (Live) (ESPN)
Soccer
7:50 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Samaritaine vs. Universitario (Live) (FS2)
10 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Comunicaciones vs. 11 Deportivo (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Round of 16 (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Friday, Aug 20
Auto Racing
7 p.m. Drag Racing Lucas Oil Nationals NHRA Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
9 p.m. Truck Racing WWT Raceway 200 NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Kansas City at Chi. Cubs (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland or Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore (Live) (BSSE-NC)
10 p.m. Baseball Philadelphia vs. San Diego or N.Y. Mets vs. L.A. Dodgers (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Indiana at Dallas (Live) (CBSSN)
Boat Racing
10 a.m. Sailing Denmark Grand Prix SailGP Day 1 (Live) (CBSSN)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Pre-season Cincinnati at Washington (Live) (NFLN)
8 p.m. Pre-season Kansas City at Arizona (Live) (ESPN)
Football
10 p.m. Football H.S. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Golf
6 a.m. Women's Open Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
6 p.m. Boise Open Korn Ferry Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Hockey
6 p.m. World Championship IIHF Canada vs. Finland Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
9:30 p.m. World Championship IIHF Switz. vs. United States Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
Lacrosse
5 p.m. Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (CBSSN)
8 p.m. Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (FS2)
8:30 p.m. Playoffs PLL Quarter-final (Live) (NBCSN)
Martial Arts
9 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator Kongo vs. Kharitonov (Live) (SHO)
Soccer
10:30 p.m. MLS San Jose at Los Angeles (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's and Women's Quarter-final and Women's Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Aug 21
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. New Holland 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Indy Pre-Race (Live) (NBCSN)
8:30 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Baseball Texas vs. Boston or Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore (Live) (BSSE-NC)
10 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Mets vs. L.A. Dodgers or Philadelphia vs. San Diego (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (WXLV)
6 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
Noon WNBA Phoenix vs. Atlanta (Live) (ESPN2)
1 p.m. Basketball BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)
8 p.m. WNBA Minnesota at Chicago (Live) (NBA)
Boat Racing
8 a.m. Sailing Denmark Grand Prix SailGP Day 2 (Live) (CBSSN)
Boxing
3:30 p.m. Premier Champions Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. (Live) (WGHP)
10 p.m. Top Rank Card TBA (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Pre-season Buffalo at Chicago (Live) (NFLN)
4:30 p.m. Pre-season N.Y. Jets at Green Bay (Live) (NFLN)
7:30 p.m. Pre-season Detroit at Pittsburgh (Live) (NFLN)
10:30 p.m. Pre-season Vegas at L.A. Rams (Live) (NFLN)
Football
4 p.m. Flag Football (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. CFL Winnipeg at Toronto (Live) (ESPN2)
Golf
6 a.m. Women's Open Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
5 p.m. Boeing Classic CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
7 p.m. Boise Open Korn Ferry Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
Noon Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (FS2)
2:30 p.m. Playoffs PLL (Live) (WXII)
6 p.m. Playoffs PLL Quarter-final (Live) (NBCSN)
Martial Arts
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN2)
Rodeo
8 p.m. Bull Riding Music City Knockout PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
9:30 a.m. Beach Soccer World Cup FIFA United States vs. Japan Group A (Live) (FS1)
10 a.m. EPL Newcastle at Aston Villa (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL Norwich at Man. City (Live) (USA)
12:25 p.m. DFL M'Gladbach at Leverkusen (Live) (WXLV)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
4 p.m. MLS Sporting KC at Minnesota (Live) (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. MLS Seattle vs. Columbus (Live) (WGHP)
7:30 p.m. International Champions Cup Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Santos Laguna at León (Live) (UNI)
8 p.m. MLS New York City at New York (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Washington D.C. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Cruz vs. San Luis (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. International Champions Cup (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Women's Semifinal and Men's Singles and Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
6 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's Semifinal and Women's Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
4:30 p.m. Track & Field Prefontaine Classic WA Diamond League (Live) (WXII)
Greensboro News & Record, NC: Sports Aug 14, 2021 to Aug 21, 2021