Sportslog 082121

Saturday, Aug 21
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. New Holland 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Indy Pre-Race (Live) (NBCSN)
8:30 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar IndyCar Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (Live) (FS1)
4 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Baseball Texas vs. Boston or Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore (Live) (BSSE-NC)
10 p.m. Baseball Philadelphia vs. San Diego or Colorado vs. Arizona (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (WXLV)
6 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
Noon WNBA Phoenix vs. Atlanta (Live) (ESPN2)
1 p.m. Basketball BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)
8 p.m. WNBA Minnesota at Chicago (Live) (NBA)
Boat Racing
7 a.m. Sailing Denmark Grand Prix SailGP Day 2 (Live) (CBSSN)
Boxing
3:30 p.m. Premier Champions Manny Pacquiao vs. Yardenis Ugas (Live) (WGHP)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Pre-season Buffalo at Chicago (Live) (NFLN)
4:30 p.m. Pre-season N.Y. Jets at Green Bay (Live) (NFLN)
7:30 p.m. Pre-season Detroit at Pittsburgh (Live) (NFLN)
10:30 p.m. Pre-season Vegas at L.A. Rams (Live) (NFLN)
Football
4 p.m. Flag Football (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. CFL Winnipeg at Toronto (Live) (ESPN2)
Golf
6 a.m. Women's Open Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
5 p.m. Boeing Classic CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
7 p.m. Boise Open Korn Ferry Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Lacrosse
Noon Lacrosse A.U. Women's (Live) (FS2)
2:30 p.m. Playoffs PLL (Live) (WXII)
6 p.m. Playoffs PLL Quarter-final (Live) (NBCSN)
Martial Arts
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier (Live) (ESPN)
Rodeo
8 p.m. Bull Riding Music City Knockout PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
9:30 a.m. Beach Soccer World Cup FIFA United States vs. Japan Group A (Live) (FS1)
10 a.m. EPL Newcastle at Aston Villa (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL Norwich at Man. City (Live) (USA)
12:25 p.m. DFL M'Gladbach at Leverkusen (Live) (WXLV)
12:30 p.m. EPL Watford at Brighton (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. MLS Sporting KC at Minnesota (Live) (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. MLS Seattle vs. Columbus (Live) (WGHP)
7:30 p.m. International Champions Cup Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Santos Laguna at León (Live) (UNI)
8 p.m. MLS New York City at New York (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Washington D.C. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Cruz vs. San Luis (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. International Champions Cup (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
11 a.m. Western & Southern Open Women's Semifinal and Men's Singles and Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
6 p.m. Western & Southern Open Men's Semifinal and Women's Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
4:30 p.m. Track & Field Prefontaine Classic WA Diamond League (Live) (WXII)
Sunday, Aug 22
Auto Racing
3 p.m. Drag Racing NHRA (Live) (WGHP)
3 p.m. Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore (Live) (BSSE-NC)
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) (TBS)
7 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN2)
Baseball
9 a.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
11 a.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
2 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Perfect Game All-American Classic (Live) (MLB)
Basketball
2 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Washington (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cleveland (Live) (NFLN)
7:30 p.m. Pre-season San Francisco at L.A. Chargers (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
7 a.m. Women's Open Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Noon Women's Open Final Round (Live) (WXII)
Noon The Northern Trust PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. The Northern Trust PGA Final Round (Live) (WFMY)
5 p.m. Boeing Classic CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
7 p.m. Boise Open Korn Ferry Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Hockey
6 p.m. World Championship IIHF Canada vs. ROC Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
9:30 p.m. World Championship IIHF Finland vs. United States Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
Lacrosse
2 p.m. Lacrosse A.U. (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. Lacrosse A.U. Women's (Live) (CBSSN)
Motorcycle Racing
4 p.m. Motocross Budds Creek National AMA Lucas Pro Oil 450 Moto 2 (Live) (WXII)
Rugby
1 a.m. Australian Rules Football AFL (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
7 a.m. SPFL Hibernian at Dundee (Live) (CBSSN)
9 a.m. EPL Tottenham at Wolverhampton (Live) (NBCSN)
11:30 a.m. EPL Chelsea at Arsenal (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Serie A Juventus at Udinese (Live) (CBSSN)
12:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL Puebla at UNAM (Live) (UNI)
1 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
2 p.m. NCAA Purdue at Vanderbilt Women's (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. NCAA Nebraska at Missouri Women's (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Soccer NWSL (Live) (CBSSN)
5:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Tijuana at America (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
Noon Western & Southern Open Men's Singles and Doubles Final and Women's Singles Final (Live) (TNC)
7 p.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Monday, Aug 23
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta or Arizona vs. Pittsburgh (Live) (MLB)
7:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10:30 p.m. Baseball Seattle vs. Oakland or Kansas City vs. Houston (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
1 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Pre-season Jacksonville at New Orleans (Live) (ESPN)
Soccer
9:30 a.m. Beach Soccer World Cup FIFA Paraguay vs. United States Group A (Live) (FS2)
3 p.m. EPL Leicester City at West Ham (Live) (NBCSN)
Tennis
10 a.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Aug 24
MLB Baseball
3:30 p.m. Seattle vs. Oakland (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta or Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto (Live) (MLB)
7:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Live) (ESPN)
Baseball
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Seattle at Minnesota (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. WNBA Chicago at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Hockey
2 p.m. World Championship IIHF United States vs. ROC Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
6 p.m. World Championship IIHF Switz. vs. Canada Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
Olympics
7 a.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
10 p.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
9 p.m. All-Star Skills Challenge MLS (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
11 a.m. U.S. Open ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPNN)
Noon Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Water Sports
2 p.m. Surfing Tahiti Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 1 (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, Aug 25
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis (Live) (MLB)
7 p.m. Baseball San Francisco vs. N.Y. Mets or Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto (Live) (MLB)
10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Live) (ESPN)
Baseball
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Phoenix at New York (Live) (NBA)
Olympics
6 a.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
9:30 p.m. All-Star Game MLS MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars (Live) (FS1)
9:30 p.m. Fútbol All-Star Game MLS (Live) (UNI)
10:30 p.m. Soccer NWSL (Live) (CBSSN)
Tennis
10 a.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Early Round (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. U.S. Open ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (ESPNN)
Water Sports
9 p.m. Surfing Tahiti Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 2 (Live) (FS2)
Thursday, Aug 26
MLB Baseball
1 p.m. Baseball L.A. Angels vs. Baltimore or Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee (Live) (MLB)
4 p.m. Baseball Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto or Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee (Live) (MLB)
9 p.m. Baseball L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego or N.Y. Yankees vs. Oakland (Live) (MLB)
Baseball
3 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Little League World Series (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. WNBA Las Vegas at Atlanta (Live) (NBA, BSSE-NC)
Football
8 p.m. Football H.S. Highland Park vs. Southlake Carroll (Live) (ESPNU)
Golf
2:30 a.m. Curtis Cup Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. European Masters EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
12:30 p.m. Children's Hospital Championship Korn Ferry Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. BMW Championship PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Hockey
6 p.m. World Championship IIHF United States vs. Canada Women's Round Robin (Live) (NHLN)
Olympics
6 a.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
9 p.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
4:30 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
Tennis
10 a.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. U.S. Open ITF Men's and Women's Second Round (Live) (ESPNN)
Track and Field
2 p.m. Track & Field Athletissima WA Diamond League (Live) (NBCSN)
Friday, Aug 27
Auto Racing
5:25 a.m. Belgian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Belgian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
7:15 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
8 p.m. Baseball Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox or Milwaukee vs. Minnesota (Live) (MLB)
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA Phoenix at New York (Live) (CBSSN)
10 p.m. WNBA Chicago at Seattle (Live) (NBA)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Pre-season Minnesota at Kansas City (Live) (NFLN)
Football
7 p.m. Football H.S. North Cobb vs. Milton (Live) (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. CFL Hamilton at Montreal (Live) (ESPNN)
7:30 p.m. Football H.S. Mount Airy vs. East Surry (Live) (WMYV)
10:30 p.m. Football H.S. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Golf
2:30 a.m. Curtis Cup Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. Children's Hospital Championship Korn Ferry Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Ally Challenge CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. BMW Championship PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
10 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Playoffs PFL (Live) (ESPN2)
Olympics
6 a.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
6:30 p.m. MLS Cincinnati at Columbus (Live) (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. MLS Miami at Orlando City (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. MFL Monterrey at Tijuana (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
11 a.m. U.S. Open ITF Men's and Women's Final Round (Live) (ESPNN)
2 p.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's and Women's Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
6 p.m. NCAA Oregon State vs. Oklahoma Women's (Live) (BSSONC-G)
9 p.m. Volleyball NCAA Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Water Sports
6:30 p.m. Surfing Tahiti Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 4 (Live) (FS2)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Aug 28
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. Belgian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Belgian Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. Boston at Cleveland (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. Baseball Arizona vs. Philadelphia or Cincinnati vs. Miami (Live) (MLB)
7:15 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta (Live) (BSSE-NC)
9 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Angels (Live) (FS1)
Baseball
12:30 p.m. Little League World Series U.S. Semifinal (Live) (WXLV)
3:30 p.m. Little League World Series U.S. Semifinal (Live) (WXLV)
Basketball
1 p.m. WNBA Las Vegas at Indiana (Live) (NBA)
3 p.m. Playoffs BIG3 (Live) (WFMY)
7 p.m. WNBA Los Angeles at Connecticut (Live) (NBA)
Boxing
10 p.m. Showtime Championship David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui (Live) (SHO)
NCAA Football
1 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois (Live) (WGHP)
2 p.m. Connecticut at Fresno State (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Hawaii at UCLA (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. MEAC/ SWAC Challenge Alcorn State vs. NC Central (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. S. Utah at San Jose (Live) (CBSSN)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Pre-season Green Bay at Buffalo (Live) (NFLN)
7 p.m. Pre-season Chicago at Tennessee (Live) (NFLN)
10 p.m. Pre-season L.A. Chargers at Seattle (Live) (NFLN)
Football
Noon Football H.S. St. Frances vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Football H.S. Oakland vs. Madison-Ridgeland (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. Flag Football Women's Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
6 p.m. Football H.S. Pace Academy vs. Rabun County (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Football H.S. Klein Cain vs. Bridgeland (Live) (ESPNU)
Golf
Midnight European Masters EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
4:45 a.m. Curtis Cup Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
10:30 a.m. European Masters EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Noon BMW Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. BMW Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Ally Challenge CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. Children's Hospital Championship Korn Ferry Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Hockey
3:30 p.m. World Championship IIHF Women's Quarter-final (Live) (NHLN)
7 p.m. World Championship IIHF Women's Quarter-final (Live) (NHLN)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. Travers Stakes (Live) (WGHP)
Martial Arts
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Live) (ESPN)
Motorcycle Racing
3 p.m. Motocross AMA Lucas Oil Pro (Live) (NBCSN)
Olympics
Midnight Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
6 a.m. Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (Live) (NBCSN)
Rodeo
8 p.m. Bull Riding Tractor Supply Company Invitational PBR Unleash the Best Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
10 a.m. EPL Everton at Brighton (Live) (NBCSN)
11 a.m. Beach Soccer World Cup FIFA Semifinal (Live) (FS2)
12:30 p.m. Beach Soccer World Cup FIFA Semifinal (Live) (FS2)
12:30 p.m. EPL Chelsea at Liverpool (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. Fútbol MLS Nashville at Atlanta (Live) (UNI)
7 p.m. MLS Los Angeles at Los Angeles FC (Live) (WGHP)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Atlas at Tigres (Live) (UNI)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL America at León (Live) (UNI)
Softball
7 p.m. Softball A.U. Women's (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
1 p.m. Winston-Salem Open or Tennis in the Land Men's Singles Final and Women's Singles and Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
1 p.m. NCAA Lipscomb vs. Oklahoma Women's (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Water Sports
Noon Swimming I-S-L (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Surfing Tahiti Pro W.S.L. Championship Tour Day 5 (Live) (FS2)
Greensboro News & Record, NC: Sports Aug 21, 2021 to Aug 28, 2021