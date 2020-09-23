sportslog 092620

Saturday, Sept 26
Auto Racing
4:55 a.m. Russian Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN)
7:55 a.m. Russian Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Drag Racing Gatornationals NHRA Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
7:30 p.m. Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
7 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) (WGHP)
Baseball
3:55 a.m. KBO Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears (Live) (ESPN2)
4 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs Denver vs. L.A. Lakers Western Conference Final Game 5 (if necessary) (Live) (TNT)
NCAA Football
Noon Louisville at Pittsburgh (Live) (ACCN)
Noon Kentucky at Auburn (Live) (SECN)
Noon Kansas State at Oklahoma (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Notre Dame at Wake Forest (Live) (WXLV)
Noon Georgia State at Charlotte (Live) (ESPNU)
Noon Florida at Mississippi (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Georgia South. at L-Lafayette (Live) (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
3:30 p.m. Duke at Virginia (Live) (ACCN)
3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech (Live) (WGHP)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV, ESPN)
3:30 p.m. UT at El Paso at Louis-Monroe (Live) (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m. Tulsa at Arkansas State (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas (Live) (SECN)
6 p.m. S. Florida at Florida Atl. (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Alabama at Missouri (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. N.C. State at Virginia T. (Live) (ACCN)
7:30 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. Kansas at Baylor (Live) (ESPNU)
7:35 p.m. Florida State at Miami (Live) (WXLV)
10:30 p.m. Troy at Brigham Young (Live) (ESPN)
Football
10 p.m. Football CFL (Live) (ESPNN)
Golf
8:30 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (WXII)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs Dallas vs. Tampa Bay Final Game 5 (if necessary) (Live) (WXII)
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS1)
1:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
Martial Arts
6:30 p.m. UFC 253 UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. UFC 253 UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPNN)
Soccer
7:25 a.m. EPL Man. Utd. at Brighton (Live) (NBCSN)
9:55 a.m. EPL Newcastle at Tottenham (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. EPL Chelsea at West Brom (Live) (WXII)
1 p.m. NWSL Washington vs. Chicago (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Fútbol MLS Houston at Nashville (Live) (UNI)
7:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL Necaxa at UNAM (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. MFL Tigres at Monterrey (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
6:30 a.m. Tennis (Live) (TNC)
Sunday, Sept 27
Auto Racing
7:05 a.m. Russian Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Drag Racing Gatornationals NHRA (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (NBCSN)
MLB Baseball
3 p.m. Baseball (Live) (TBS)
Baseball
1 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
NBA Basketball
8:40 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
1 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Playoffs WNBA Semifinal Game 4 (Live) (WXLV)
Bowling
Noon Elias Cup PBA Division Quarter-final (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Elias Cup PBA Division Quarter-final (Live) (FS1)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Washington at Cleveland (Live) (WGHP)
4 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Chargers (Live) (WFMY)
4 p.m. Dallas at Seattle (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Green Bay at New Orleans (Live) (WXII)
Golf
8:30 a.m. Irish Open EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (WXII)
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
6 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
7 a.m. EPL Leeds U. at Sheffied Un. (Live) (NBCSN)
8:55 a.m. EPL Aston Villa at Fulham (Live) (NBCSN)
11:25 a.m. EPL Leicester City at Man. City (Live) (NBCSN)
11:55 a.m. Soccer Serie A (Live) (ESPNN)
1:30 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
2 p.m. NCAA Mississippi at LSU Women's (Live) (SECN)
2 p.m. NCAA Vanderbilt at Tennessee Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. NCAA Auburn at Texas A&M Women's (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. NCAA Missouri at South Carolina Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. MFL Tijuana at Santos Laguna (Live) (FS2)
9:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL America vs. Cruz (Live) (UNI)
Softball
1 p.m. Softball A.U. Women's (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Softball A.U. Women's (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF (Live) (TNC)
Noon French Open ITF (Live) (WXII)
Monday, Sept 28
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs L.A. Lakers vs. Denver Western Conference Final Game 6 (Live) (TNT)
Bowling
7 p.m. Elias Cup PBA Division Semifinal (Live) (FS1)
9 p.m. Elias Cup PBA Division Semifinal (Live) (FS1)
NFL Football
8:15 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore (Live) (ESPN)
Softball
4 p.m. Softball A.U. Women's (Live) (CBSSN)
8 p.m. Softball A.U. Women's (Live) (CBSSN)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's First Round (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Sept 29
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Wild Card Series (Live) (WXLV)
4 p.m. American League Wild Card (Live) (TBS)
Baseball
5:25 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
9 p.m. Baseball (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
7 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN2)
Bowling
7 p.m. Elias Cup PBA Division Final (Live) (FS1)
Soccer
6 p.m. Soccer NCAA (Live) (ACCN)
Wednesday, Sept 30
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Wild Card Series (Live) (WXLV)
4 p.m. American League Wild Card (Live) (TBS)
7 p.m. Wild Card Series (Live) (ESPN)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) ()
Noon Baseball (Live) ()
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
3:30 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
5 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
10:30 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs (Live) (WXLV)
Bowling
7 p.m. Elias Cup PBA Final (Live) (FS1)
Soccer
9:30 p.m. Fútbol Amistoso Internacional FIFA Costa Rica vs. Mexico (Live) (UNI)
Volleyball
6 p.m. Volleyball NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. Volleyball NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Thursday, Oct 1
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Wild Card Series (Live) (WXLV)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) ()
Noon Baseball (Live) ()
1 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
3:30 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
5 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
10 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
NFL Football
8:20 p.m. Denver at N.Y. Jets (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
4 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
6:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. ShopRite Classic LPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
4 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator 247 Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
6 p.m. NCAA Florida State at Virginia T. Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Florida State at Virginia T. Women's (Live) (ACCN)
Volleyball
4 p.m. NCAA Clemson at Florida State Women's (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. NCAA Kansas State at West Virginia Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Friday, Oct 2
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. Indy Harvest Grand Prix IndyCar (Live) (USA)
MLB Baseball
2 p.m. Wild Card Series (Live) (WXLV)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) ()
4 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
7 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
10 p.m. Baseball (Live) ()
Basketball
7 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) ()
NCAA Football
9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young (Live) (ESPN2)
Golf
4 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
6:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. ShopRite Classic LPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
6 p.m. NCAA N.C. State at Wake Forest (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. NCAA Tennessee at Georgia Women's (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. NCAA North Carolina at Duke (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Mississippi State at Mississippi Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Volleyball
6 p.m. NCAA TCU at Baylor Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Oct 3
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. Auto Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) ()
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) ()
Noon Missouri at Tennessee (Live) (SECN)
Noon South Carolina at Florida (Live) (ESPN)
1:30 p.m. Abilene Christ. at Army (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) ()
4 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. Mississippi at Kentucky (Live) (SECN)
6 p.m. Navy at Air Force (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Football (Live) ()
7:30 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. Auburn at Georgia (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN)
Golf
7 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. ShopRite Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
4:30 p.m. Preakness Stakes (Live) (WXII)
Martial Arts
10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Live) (ESPN)
Soccer
7:25 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
9:55 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL San Luis at Tigres (Live) (UNI)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL UNAM at America (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. NWSL Portland at Utah (Live) (CBSSN)
