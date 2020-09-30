sportslog 100320

Saturday, Oct 3
Auto Racing
1 p.m. Truck Racing Talladega 250 NASCAR Truck Series (Live) (FS1)
2:30 p.m. Harvest Grand Prix IndyCar IndyCar Series Race 2 (Live) (WXII)
4:30 p.m. Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
Boxing
8 p.m. Premier Champions Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Live) (FS1)
NCAA Football
Noon N.C. State at Pittsburgh (Live) (ACCN)
Noon Missouri at Tennessee (Live) (SECN)
Noon Football (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Baylor at West Virginia (Live) (WXLV)
Noon East Carolina at Georgia State (Live) (ESPNU)
Noon South Carolina at Florida (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Arkansas State at Carolina (Live) (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m. UT - San Antonio vs. UAB (Live) (FSSE)
1:30 p.m. Abilene Christ. at Army (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State (Live) (FS1)
3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Boston College (Live) (WXLV)
3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas (Live) (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. Memphis vs. SMU (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Mississippi at Kentucky (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Virginia T. at Duke (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. Jacksonville State at Florida State (Live) (FSNC)
4 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atl. (Live) (ESPNU)
6 p.m. Navy at Air Force (Live) (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. Auburn at Georgia (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Tulsa at C. Florida (Live) (ESPN2)
7:35 p.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Virginia at Clemson (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. Troy at S. Alabama (Live) (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. Southern Miss at N. Texas (Live) (FSSE)
Golf
7 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. ShopRite Classic LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
4:30 p.m. Preakness Stakes (Live) (WXII)
Martial Arts
10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Live) (ESPN)
Rugby
2:30 a.m. Australian Rules Football Finals Series AFL Western vs. St. Kilda Elimination Final (Live) (FS2)
3:30 a.m. Finals Series NRL (Live) (FS1)
5:30 a.m. Finals Series NRL (Live) (FS1)
6 a.m. Australian Rules Football Finals Series AFL Collingwood vs. West Coast Elimination Final (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
9:55 a.m. EPL Brighton at Everton (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. EPL Man. City at Leeds U. (Live) (WXII)
4:30 p.m. MLS New York at Orlando City (Live) (WGHP)
7 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Washington D.C. (Live) (FSSE)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL San Luis at Tigres (Live) (UNI)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL UNAM at America (Live) (UNI)
10 p.m. NWSL Portland at Utah (Live) (CBSSN)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (FSNC, TNC)
Sunday, Oct 4
Auto Racing
Noon Auto Racing Intercontinental GT Challenge (Live) (CBSSN)
2 p.m. YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
2:30 p.m. Drag Racing Midwest Nationals NHRA (Live) (FS1)
4:30 p.m. Auto Racing Intercontinental GT Challenge (Live) (CBSSN)
Baseball
1 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Playoffs L.A. Lakers vs. Miami Game 3 (Live) (WXLV)
Basketball
3 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (WXLV)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY, WGHP, ESPNU)
4:25 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
8:20 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco (Live) (WXII)
Golf
6:30 a.m. Scottish Open EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. ShopRite Classic LPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
9:30 a.m. Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Live) (FS1)
12:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS2)
4:30 p.m. Bourbon Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)
Rodeo
2 p.m. Bull Riding Wrangler Invitational PBR (Live) (CBSSN)
Rugby
1 a.m. Finals Series NRL (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
6:25 a.m. Serie A Cagliari at Atalanta (Live) (ESPN2)
9 a.m. EPL Fulham at Wolverhampton (Live) (NBCSN)
11:25 a.m. EPL Tottenham at Man. Utd. (Live) (NBCSN)
Noon NCAA Boston College vs. Louisville Women's (Live) (FSNC)
12:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL Cruz at Toluca (Live) (UNI)
1 p.m. NCAA Kentucky at South Carolina Women's (Live) (SECN)
2:10 p.m. EPL Liverpool at Aston Villa (Live) (NBCSN)
3 p.m. NCAA Texas A&M at Arkansas Women's (Live) (SECN)
3 p.m. NCAA Miami at Virginia Women's (Live) (ACCN)
3 p.m. NCAA Pittsburgh vs. Virginia T. Women's (Live) (FSNC)
5 p.m. NCAA Clemson at Duke Women's (Live) (ACCN)
5 p.m. NCAA Alabama at Florida Women's (Live) (SECN)
10 p.m. MFL Guadalajara at Tijuana (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's Fourth Round (Live) (FSNC, TNC)
Track and Field
2 a.m. London Marathon Men's and Women's (Live) (NBCSN)
Volleyball
4 p.m. Volleyball NCAA Women's (Live) (ESPN2)
Monday, Oct 5
MLB Baseball
5 p.m. American League Division Series Game 1 (Live) (TBS)
8:30 p.m. American League Division Series Game 1 (Live) (TBS)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Atlanta at Green Bay (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
4:30 p.m. Blessings Collegiate Invitiational NCAA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
6 p.m. NCAA UAB at Clemson (Live) (ACCN)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's Fourth Round (Live) (FSNC, TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Oct 6
MLB Baseball
3:30 p.m. American League Division Series Game 2 (Live) (TBS)
7 p.m. American League Division Series Game 2 (Live) (TBS)
Baseball
5:30 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs L.A. Lakers vs. Miami Game 4 (Live) (WXLV)
Basketball
7 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
4:30 p.m. Blessings Collegiate Invitiational NCAA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
6:30 p.m. Draft (Live) (NBCSN)
Tennis
6 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
Wednesday, Oct 7
MLB Baseball
3:30 p.m. American League Division Series Game 3 (Live) (TBS)
7 p.m. American League Division Series Game 3 (Live) (TBS)
Baseball
5:30 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
Boxing
9 p.m. Shobox: The New Generation Charles Conwell vs. Wendy Toussaint (Live) (SHO)
NCAA Football
7:30 p.m. L-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
4:30 p.m. Blessings Collegiate Invitiational NCAA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
4 p.m. Jessamine Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
7 p.m. MLS Orlando City at Atlanta (Live) (FSSE)
Tennis
6 a.m. French Open ITF Men's and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
6 p.m. NCAA Florida State at Georgia Tech Women's (Live) (ACCN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Thursday, Oct 8
MLB Baseball
3:30 p.m. American League Division Series Game 4 (Live) (TBS)
7 p.m. American League Division Series Game 4 (Live) (TBS)
Baseball
5:30 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
7 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
7:30 p.m. Tulane at Houston (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
6:30 a.m. PGA Championship EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
2:30 p.m. Euro 2021 Qualifier UEFA Serbia vs. Norway (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. NCAA Boston College at Pittsburgh Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Virginia at North Carolina Women's (Live) (ACCN)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Men's Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
9 a.m. French Open ITF Women's Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. French Open ITF Women's Semifinal (Live) (NBCSN)
Volleyball
4 p.m. NCAA Florida State at Georgia Tech Women's (Live) (ACCN)
6 p.m. NCAA Miami vs. Clemson Women's (Live) (FSNC)
7 p.m. NCAA Oklahoma at Baylor Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Friday, Oct 9
Auto Racing
4:55 a.m. German Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. German Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
Baseball
1 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
NBA Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs Miami vs. L.A. Lakers Game 5 (Live) (WXLV)
Boxing
10 p.m. Boxing Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Campbell at Wake Forest (Live) (ACCN)
Football
8 p.m. Football H.S. Lowndes vs. Valdosta (Live) (ESPNU)
Golf
6:30 a.m. PGA Championship EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Rugby
4 a.m. Australian Rules Football Finals Series AFL Semifinal (Live) (FS1)
Soccer
4 p.m. NCAA Duke at N.C. State (Live) (ACCN)
5 p.m. NWSL Houston vs. Orlando (Live) (CBSSN)
6 p.m. NCAA Clemson at North Carolina (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. NCAA Missouri at Tennessee Women's (Live) (SECN)
7 p.m. Soccer (Live) (ESPN2)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Women's Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
8:45 a.m. French Open ITF Men's Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. French Open ITF Semifinal (Live) (NBCSN)
Volleyball
4 p.m. NCAA Miami vs. Clemson Women's (Live) (FSNC)
7 p.m. NCAA Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Women's (Live) (FSNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Oct 10
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. German Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. German Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)
8 p.m. Auto Racing IMSA SportsCar Championship (Live) (NBCSN)
Baseball
3:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
Boxing
9 p.m. Showtime Championship Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Live) (SHO)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (SECN, ACCN, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Noon Texas vs. Oklahoma (Live) (WGHP)
12:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FSNC)
1:30 p.m. Citadel at Army (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN2)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN, ACCN, WGHP)
6 p.m. Temple at Navy (Live) (CBSSN)
6 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU, ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame (Live) (WXII)
7:35 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN)
9 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
6 a.m. PGA Championship EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
11 a.m. KPMG Championship LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Noon KPMG Championship LPGA (Live) (WXII)
2:30 p.m. SAS Championship CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. Horse Racing (Live) (FS1)
Martial Arts
11:30 a.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator 248 Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (Live) (CBSSN)
Rugby
10 a.m. English Premiership RFU Semifinal (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
7:30 a.m. FA-WSL Man. Utd. vs. Tottenham (Live) (NBCSN)
6 p.m. MLS New York at Atlanta (Live) (FSNC)
Tennis
5 a.m. French Open ITF Girls Singles and Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
9 a.m. French Open ITF Women's Final (Live) (WXII)
Greensboro News & Record, NC: Sports Oct 3, 2020 to Oct 10, 2020
