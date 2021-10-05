Sportslog 100921

Saturday, Oct 9
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon GT Challenge at VIR IMSA SportsCar Championship (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)
MLB Baseball
4:30 p.m. National League Division Series Game 2 (Live) (TBS)
8:30 p.m. National League Division Series Game 2 (Live) (TBS)
NBA Basketball
8 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
Basketball
6 p.m. The Battle H.S. Explorers vs. The View (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. The Battle H.S. Vertical Academy vs. California Basketball Club (Live) (NBCSN)
Boxing
7 p.m. Premier Champions Preliminaries (Live) (FS1)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, SECN, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Noon Michigan State at Rutgers (Live) (BTN)
Noon Maryland at Ohio State (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Oklahoma vs. Texas (Live) (WXLV)
Noon N. Illinois at Toledo (Live) (CBSSN)
12:30 p.m. Football (Live) (BSSONC-G)
3 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Georgia at Auburn (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Wisconsin at Illinois (Live) (BTN)
3:30 p.m. SMU at Navy (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Penn State at Iowa (Live) (WGHP)
7 p.m. Wyoming at Air Force (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU, ESPN2)
7 p.m. TCU at Texas Tech (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia T. (Live) (ACCN)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Alabama at Texas A&M (Live) (WFMY)
8 p.m. Utah at USC (Live) (WGHP)
9 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
10:30 p.m. NM State at Nevada (Live) (CBSSN)
10:30 p.m. UCLA at Arizona (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
7 a.m. Open de España EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
7:30 a.m. Open de España EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
11:30 a.m. PGA Junior League Championship (Live) (ESPNN)
Noon Founders Cup LPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Furyk & Friends CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. Shriners Children's Open PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
4 p.m. Pre-season Carolina at Nashville (Live) (BSSONC-G, NHLN)
7 p.m. Pre-season N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders (Live) (NHLN)
10:30 p.m. Pre-season Anaheim at Los Angeles (Live) (NHLN)
Horse Racing
5 p.m. Claiborne Breeders' Futurity Stakes, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile (Live) (NBCSN)
Rugby
4 p.m. Rugby (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
8:30 a.m. FA-WSL Man. City vs. Man. Utd. (Live) (NBCSN)
6 p.m. Fútbol MLS Miami at New York (Live) (UNI)
7 p.m. NCAA Notre Dame at Clemson (Live) (BSSONC-G)
10 p.m. Fútbol MFL León at Guadalajara (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's and Women's Second Round (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
8 p.m. NCAA Illinois vs. Wisconsin Women's (Live) (BTN)
10 p.m. Volleyball H.S. (Live) (ESPNU)
Sunday, Oct 10
Auto Racing
2 p.m. Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. Drag Racing Texas FallNationals NHRA (Live) (FS1)
MLB Baseball
7:30 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Pre-season Oklahoma at Milwaukee (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (ESPN)
Basketball
3 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (WXLV)
NFL Football
9:30 a.m. N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta (Live) (NFLN)
1 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
1 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina (Live) (WGHP)
4 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City (Live) (WXII)
Golf
7 a.m. Open de España EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Noon Founders Cup LPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
3 p.m. Furyk & Friends CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
4:30 p.m. PGA Junior League Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Shriners Children's Open PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
4:30 p.m. Bourbon Stakes, Spinster Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
8:50 a.m. Nations League UEFA (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon NCAA Michigan at Nebraska Women's (Live) (BTN)
Noon NCAA Miami at Florida State Women's (Live) (BSSONC-G)
1 p.m. NCAA North Carolina vs. Boston College Women's (Live) (ACCN)
2 p.m. NCAA Michigan vs. Penn State (Live) (BTN)
2 p.m. NCAA Tennessee at South Carolina Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. Nations League UEFA (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Fútbol Liga de Naciones UEFA Final (Live) (UNI)
3 p.m. NCAA Arkansas at Vanderbilt Women's (Live) (SECN)
3 p.m. NCAA Clemson vs. Notre Dame Women's (Live) (BSSONC-G)
5 p.m. Soccer NCAA Women's (Live) (ACCN)
5 p.m. Soccer MLS (Live) (ESPN)
6 p.m. NCAA Oklahoma State at TCU Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. Fútbol Eliminatoria Copa Mundial FIFA Honduras vs. Mexico Final (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's Second Round and Women's Third Round (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
8 a.m. Chicago Marathon (Live) (NBCSN)
Volleyball
1 p.m. NCAA Florida at LSU Women's (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. NCAA Texas at Kansas Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Monday, Oct 11
MLB Baseball
3 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
4:30 p.m. National League Division Series Game 3 (Live) (TBS)
9 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Pre-season Charlotte at Miami (Live) (BSSE-NC)
8 p.m. Pre-season Brooklyn at Philadelphia (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
10:30 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
NFL Football
8:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Baltimore (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's and Women's Third Round (Live) (BSSONC-G, TNC)
Track and Field
7:30 a.m. Boston Marathon (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Oct 12
NBA Basketball
7 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
10:30 p.m. Pre-season Golden State at L.A. Lakers (Live) (TNT)
NCAA Football
7:30 p.m. Appalachian State at L-Lafayette (Live) (ESPN2)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Hockey (Live) (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. Hockey (Live) (ESPN)
Soccer
2:30 p.m. World Cup Qualifier FIFA (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. NCAA Ohio State at Indiana (Live) (BTN)
7 p.m. NCAA Davidson at Virginia T. (Live) (ACCN)
9 p.m. CanPL Ottawa vs. Edmonton (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Women's Round of 16 and Men's Third Round (Live) (BSSONC-G)
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's Third Round and Women's Round 16 (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, Oct 13
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
NBA Basketball
6:30 p.m. Pre-season Dallas at Charlotte (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Pre-season Dallas at Charlotte (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN)
NHL Hockey
7:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington (Live) (TNT)
10 p.m. Chicago at Colorado (Live) (TNT)
Horse Racing
4 p.m. Jessamine Stakes (Live) (NBCSN)
Soccer
6:30 p.m. World Cup Qualifier FIFA Costa Rica vs. UAE (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. NCAA Indiana at Penn State Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's Fourth Round and Women's Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
8 p.m. NCAA Mississippi at Texas A&M Women's (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. NCAA Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Northwestern vs. Minnesota Women's (Live) (BTN)
9 p.m. NCAA Indiana at Nebraska Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Thursday, Oct 14
MLB Baseball
8 p.m. National League Division Series Game 5 (Live) (TBS)
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
10 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
NCAA Football
7:30 p.m. Georgia South. at S. Alabama (Live) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (Live) (NFLN)
Football
7 p.m. Football H.S. Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic (Live) (NBCSN)
8 p.m. Football H.S. (Live) (ESPN2)
Golf
8 a.m. Andalucia Masters EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. CJ Cup PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Soccer
7 p.m. NCAA LSU at Kentucky Women's (Live) (SECN)
7 p.m. NCAA Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Women's (Live) (BTN)
9 p.m. NCAA Illinois vs. Minnesota Women's (Live) (BTN)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's and Women's (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
10:30 p.m. NCAA Washington at Oregon Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Friday, Oct 15
Auto Racing
7 p.m. Drag Racing Thunder Valley Nationals NHRA Qualifying (Live) (FS1)
NBA Basketball
6:30 p.m. Pre-season Boston at Miami (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. Pre-season (Live) (NBA)
Basketball
9 p.m. Playoffs WNBA (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. Montana State at Weber (Live) (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m. California at Oregon (Live) (ESPN)
Football
7:30 p.m. Football H.S. Glenn vs. Mt. Tabor (Live) (WMYV)
10:30 p.m. Football H.S. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Golf
8 a.m. Andalucia Masters EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. SAS Championship CHAMPS Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. CJ Cup PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
7 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Lux Fight League Challenge (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
5 p.m. NCAA Florida State at Virginia T. Women's (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. NCAA North Carolina at Louisville (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Virginia at N.C. State (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open ATP Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
9 p.m. BNP Paribas Open WTA Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
6 p.m. NCAA Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Women's (Live) (BTN)
6 p.m. NCAA Kansas at Baylor Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. NCAA Purdue vs. Ohio State Women's (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. NCAA West Virginia vs. Kansas State Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
9 p.m. NCAA Kentucky at LSU Women's (Live) (SECN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (FS1, WGHP)
10 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Rampage (Live) (TNT)
Saturday, Oct 16
Auto Racing
3 p.m. Andy's Frozen Custard 335 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (WXII)
MLB Baseball
4:30 p.m. Baseball (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. National League Championship Series Game 1 (Live) (TBS)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, WFMY, BTN, SECN, WGHP, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY, ACCN, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
4:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS2)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN, ACCN, WXLV)
8 p.m. Army at Wisconsin (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (WGHP)
9 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
10:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Golf
7:30 a.m. Andalucia Masters EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
2:30 p.m. SAS Championship CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 p.m. CJ Cup PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
8 a.m. British Champions Day (Live) (FS2)
Martial Arts
10 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals (Live) (SHO)
Soccer
10 a.m. EPL Wolverhampton at Aston Villa (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL Man. Utd. at Leicester City (Live) (USA)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. Fútbol MLS San Jose at Los Angeles FC (Live) (UNI)
7:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL America at San Luis (Live) (UNI)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL Tigres vs. Cruz (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
2 p.m. BNP Paribas Open Men's Semifinal and Men's and Women's Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball