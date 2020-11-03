sportslog 110720

Saturday, Nov 7
Auto Racing
5 p.m. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (Live) (NBCSN)
Baseball
12:55 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
Boxing
8 p.m. Premier Champions Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Live) (WGHP)
NCAA Football
11:30 a.m. Air Force at Army (Live) (WFMY)
Noon Nebraska at Northwestern (Live) (BTN)
Noon Liberty at Virginia T. (Live) (ACCN)
Noon Michigan at Indiana (Live) (FS1)
Noon Arizona State at USC (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Football (Live) (WXLV)
Noon Tulsa at Navy (Live) (CBSSN)
Noon Arkansas State at L-Lafayette (Live) (ESPNU)
Noon Michigan State at Iowa (Live) (ESPN)
Noon North Carolina at Duke (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse (Live) (FSNC)
3:30 p.m. Maryland at Penn State (Live) (BTN)
3:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU (Live) (FS1)
3:30 p.m. Purdue at Wisconsin (Live) (WXLV)
3:30 p.m. Fresno State at UNLV (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)
4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida State (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (WGHP)
4 p.m. Arizona at Utah (Live) (ESPNU)
6 p.m. W. Kentucky at Florida Atl. (Live) (FSSE)
7 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame (Live) (WXII)
7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N. Texas (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. UCLA at Colorado (Live) (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Rutgers at Ohio State (Live) (BTN)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
7:35 p.m. Stanford at Oregon (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Louisville at Virginia (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. S. Alabama at Carolina (Live) (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m. Washington State at Oregon (Live) (FS1)
10:30 p.m. Washington at California (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
5 a.m. Cyprus Showdown EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Houston Open PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Charles Schwab Cup Championship CHAMPS Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
Horse Racing
Noon Breeders' Cup (Live) (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. Breeders' Cup (Live) (WXII)
Martial Arts
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira (Live) (ESPN2)
Soccer
7:25 a.m. EPL Man. Utd. at Everton (Live) (NBCSN)
9:55 a.m. EPL Leeds U. at C. Palace (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
7 p.m. NCAA Wake Forest at N.C. State (Live) (FSNC)
7:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL Atlas at Tigres (Live) (UNI)
9:55 p.m. Fútbol MFL UNAM vs. Cruz (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
5:45 a.m. Paris Masters ATP Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Paris Masters ATP Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
10:30 a.m. Paris Masters ATP Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
1 p.m. Paris Masters ATP Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Sunday, Nov 8
Auto Racing
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Championship NASCAR Cup Series (Live) (WXII)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
1 p.m. Carolina at Kansas City (Live) (WGHP)
4:25 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
8:20 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay (Live) (WXII)
Golf
4:30 a.m. Cyprus Showdown EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Houston Open PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. Charles Schwab Cup Championship CHAMPS Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
6:25 a.m. Soccer Serie A (Live) (ESPN2)
7 a.m. EPL Tottenham at West Brom (Live) (NBCSN)
8:55 a.m. EPL Wolverhampton at Leicester City (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Fútbol MFL León at Toluca (Live) (UNI)
3:30 p.m. MLS New England at Philadelphia (Live) (WXLV)
3:30 p.m. MLS Atlanta at Columbus (Live) (FSSE)
6 p.m. NCAA Florida at Missouri Women's (Live) (SECN)
6:30 p.m. Soccer MLS (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
6:15 a.m. Paris Masters ATP Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
9 a.m. Paris Masters and Sofia Open ATP Final and Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
2 p.m. NCAA Alabama vs. Georgia Women's (Live) (SECN)
2 p.m. NCAA Mississippi at LSU Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
4 p.m. NCAA Auburn at Kentucky Women's (Live) (SECN)
Monday, Nov 9
Baseball
5:25 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
8 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets (Live) (ESPN)
Tennis
5 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Nov 10
Baseball
5:25 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. Akron at Ohio U. (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Kent State at Bowling Green (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. Miami (OH) at Buffalo (Live) (ESPN)
Football
8 p.m. TSL Jousters vs. Alphas (Live) (FS1)
Soccer
12:30 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ACCN)
3 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ACCN)
5:30 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Quarter-final (Live) (ACCN)
Tennis
5 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Water Sports
10 a.m. Swimming I-S-L (Live) (CBSSN)
Wednesday, Nov 11
Basketball
5 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. E. Michigan at Ball State (Live) (CBSSN)
8 p.m. C. Michigan at N. Illinois (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. Toledo at West Mich. (Live) (ESPN2)
Football
8 p.m. TSL Blues vs. Generals (Live) (FS1)
Golf
Noon Masters Tournament Practice Round (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Masters Par 3 Contest (Live) (ESPN)
Martial Arts
9 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts XFC 43 (Live) (NBCSN)
Rugby
4 a.m. State of Origin New South Wales vs. Queensland (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
5 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Early Round (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
8 p.m. NCAA Florida at South Carolina Women's (Live) (SECN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Thursday, Nov 12
Baseball
5:25 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
5 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN, ESPN2)
7 p.m. Basketball H.S. (Live) (ACCN, ESPN2)
8:30 p.m. Basketball H.S. (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. Basketball H.S. (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
8 p.m. Colorado State at Boise State (Live) (FS1)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
1 p.m. Masters Tournament Round 1 (Live) (ESPN)
Martial Arts
7 p.m. Mixed Martial Arts Bellator 252 Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho (Live) (CBSSN)
Rodeo
9:30 p.m. Bull Riding World Finals PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
11:45 a.m. Euro 2020 Qualifier UEFA North Macedonia at Georgia (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Euro 2020 Qualifier UEFA Scotland vs. Serbia (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. International Friendly FIFA United States vs. Wales (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. NCAA Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Women's (Live) (FSSE)
Tennis
5 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Quarter-final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
1 p.m. NCAA Kent State at Mississippi State Women's (Live) (SECN)
Friday, Nov 13
Auto Racing
2:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN)
6:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
Baseball
5:25 a.m. Baseball KBO (Live) (ESPNN)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Florida Atl. at Florida Int. (Live) (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati (Live) (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. Utah at UCLA (Live) (FS1)
Golf
1 p.m. Masters Tournament Round 2 (Live) (ESPN)
Rodeo
11 p.m. Bull Riding World Finals PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Rugby
3:30 a.m. State of Origin Women's New South Wales vs. Queensland (Live) (FS2)
Soccer
5:30 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Semifinal (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. SEC Tournament NCAA Women's First Round (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. ACC Tournament NCAA Women's Semifinal (Live) (ACCN)
9:30 p.m. SEC Tournament NCAA Women's First Round (Live) (SECN)
Tennis
8 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
1 p.m. NCAA Kent State at Mississippi State Women's (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. NCAA Texas A&M at Arkansas Women's (Live) (ESPNU)
Water Sports
10 a.m. Swimming U.S. Open (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Nov 14
Auto Racing
3:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN)
6:55 a.m. Turkish Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
10 a.m. 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA SportsCar Championship (Live) (NBCSN)
3 p.m. 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA SportsCar Championship (Live) (WXII)
6 p.m. 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA SportsCar Championship (Live) (NBCSN)
Boxing
8 p.m. Premier Champions Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Live) (FS1)
10 p.m. Top Rank Card TBA (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, BTN, SECN, ACCN, WGHP, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Noon M.Tenn. State at Marshall (Live) (CBSSN)
3 p.m. N. Texas vs. UAB (Live) (FSSE)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (BTN, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Southern Miss at W. Kentucky (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, SECN, ACCN, WGHP)
6 p.m. Alabama at LSU (Live) (WFMY)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (FSNC, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (BTN, SECN)
7:35 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN, WGHP)
10 p.m. Air Force at Wyoming (Live) (CBSSN)
10:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN2)
11 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
Golf
1 p.m. Masters Tournament Round 3 (Live) (WFMY)
Rodeo
7:30 p.m. Bull Riding World Finals PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (Live) (CBSSN)
Soccer
8 a.m. FA-WSL Birmingham at Aston Villa (Live) (NBCSN)
Tennis
8 a.m. Sofia Open ATP Final (Live) (TNC)
