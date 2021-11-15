Sportslog 112021

Saturday, Nov 20
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. Qatar Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m. Qatar Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPN2)
Baseball
7 p.m. Championship MLB-AFL (Live) (MLB)
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta (Live) (NBA, BSSE-NC)
NCAA Basketball
12:30 a.m. Main Event Michigan vs. UNLV (Live) (ESPN2)
Noon Binghamton vs. Connecticut (Live) (FS1)
1 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Villanova vs. Tennessee Semifinal (Live) (ESPNN)
4 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Purdue vs. North Carolina Semifinal (Live) (ESPNN)
6 p.m. F. Dickenson vs. St. John's (Live) (FS2)
8 p.m. W. Illinois at DePaul (Live) (FS2)
Boxing
7 p.m. Boxing Card TBA (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (ACCN)
Noon NM State at Kentucky (Live) (SECN)
Noon Rutgers at Penn State (Live) (BTN)
Noon Wofford at North Carolina (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Noon Iowa State at Oklahoma (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Michigan State at Ohio State (Live) (WXLV)
Noon Massachusetts at Army (Live) (CBSSN)
Noon Harvard at Yale (Live) (ESPNU)
Noon Wake Forest at Clemson (Live) (ESPN)
Noon Texas at West Virginia (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Illinois at Iowa (Live) (FS1)
2 p.m. Rhode Island at Elon (Live) (WMYV)
2:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Michigan at Maryland (Live) (BTN)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Navy (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN, WGHP)
4 p.m. Florida at Missouri (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. L-Lafayette at Liberty (Live) (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN, WXLV)
7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi (Live) (SECN)
7:30 p.m. S. Alabama at Tennessee (Live) (ESPNU)
8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (Live) (WGHP)
8 p.m. Wyoming at Utah State (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. N. Mexico at Boise State (Live) (FS1)
9 p.m. Louis-Monroe at LSU (Live) (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. Arizona State at Oregon State (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
2 a.m. DP World Tour Championship EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. The RSM Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa (Live) (NHLN)
4 p.m. Carolina at Los Angeles (Live) (BSSONC-G)
7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto (Live) (NHLN)
Soccer
7:30 a.m. EPL Chelsea at Leicester City (Live) (NBCSN)
9 a.m. Serie A Spezia at Atalanta (Live) (CBSSN)
10 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL West Brom at Wolverhampton (Live) (USA)
Noon Championship NWSL (Live) (WFMY)
12:30 p.m. EPL Arsenal at Liverpool (Live) (WXII)
Tennis
5:30 a.m. Nitto Finals ATP Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
8 a.m. Nitto Finals ATP Singles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
12:30 p.m. Nitto Finals ATP Doubles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
3 p.m. Nitto Finals ATP Singles Semifinal (Live) (TNC)
Track and Field
10 a.m. Cross-country Running Division I Championship NCAA (Live) (ESPNU)
Wrestling
8 p.m. NCAA Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota (Live) (BTN)
Miscellaneous
6 p.m. Curling Olympic Trials Men's and Women's Final Game 2 (Live) (NBCSN)
Sunday, Nov 21
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. Qatar Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN2)
Baseball
4 p.m. Baseball Gigantes de Carolina vs. Cangrejeros de Santurce (Live) (FS2)
NCAA Basketball
10:30 a.m. Charleston Classic Seventh Place Game (Live) (ESPNU)
Noon Norfolk State at Xavier (Live) (FS1)
12:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational Seventh Place (Live) (ESPNN)
1 p.m. Baylor vs. Maryland Women's (Live) (BTN)
1 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament (Live) (WXLV)
1 p.m. Texas at Tennessee Women's (Live) (ESPN)
1 p.m. Charleston Classic (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Penn State at Clemson Women's (Live) (ACCN)
2:30 p.m. Jersey Mike's Classic Massachusetts vs. Ball State (Live) (CBSSN)
3 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational (Live) (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Third Place Game (Live) (ESPN)
4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech Women's (Live) (ACCN)
4 p.m. Merrimack at Virginia T. (Live) (BSSONC-G)
4 p.m. Southern U. at Nebraska (Live) (ESPNU)
5 p.m. Charleston Classic (Live) (ESPN2)
5:30 p.m. Jacksonville Classic Loyola M. vs. Florida State (Live) (CBSSN)
6 p.m. East Carolina at Wake Forest Women's (Live) (ACCN)
6 p.m. Texas S. at N.C. State (Live) (BSSONC-G)
6 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational (Live) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. L-Lafayette at Indiana (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. Florida A&M at Miami (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. Jacksonville Classic Missouri vs. SMU (Live) (CBSSN)
8:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
2 p.m. NBAGL Delaware at College Park (Live) (NBA)
7:30 p.m. Charleston Classic Championship (Live) (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. Main Event (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
1 p.m. Washington at Carolina (Live) (WGHP)
4 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (Live) (WXII)
Golf
1:30 a.m. DP World Tour Championship EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
1 p.m. Tour Championship LPGA Final Round (Live) (WXII)
1 p.m. The RSM Classic PGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Hockey
5 p.m. My Why Tour IIHF United States vs. Canada Women's (Live) (NHLN)
Skating
4 p.m. Figure Skating Internationaux de France ISU Grand Prix (Live) (WXII)
Soccer
9 a.m. EPL Everton at Man. City (Live) (NBCSN)
11:30 a.m. EPL Leeds U. at Tottenham (Live) (NBCSN)
Noon Serie A Napoli at Inter Milan (Live) (CBSSN)
3 p.m. Playoffs MLS Atlanta at New York City (Live) (WXLV)
5:30 p.m. Playoffs MLS Minnesota at Portland Western Conference Round 1 (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. MFL San Luis at Santos Laguna (Live) (FS1)
Tennis
8:30 a.m. Nitto Finals ATP Doubles Final (Live) (TNC)
11 a.m. Nitto Finals ATP Singles Final (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
2 p.m. NCAA South Carolina at Florida Women's (Live) (SECN)
2 p.m. NCAA St. John's vs. Creighton Women's (Live) (FS1)
3 p.m. NCAA Penn State vs. Ohio State Women's (Live) (BTN)
4 p.m. NCAA Mississippi State at Arkansas Women's (Live) (SECN)
5 p.m. NCAA Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Women's (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. MEAC Tournament NCAA Women's Championship (Live) (ESPNU)
Miscellaneous
6 p.m. Curling Olympic Trials Men's and Women's Final Game 3 (Live) (NBCSN)
Monday, Nov 22
NBA Basketball
7 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland (Live) (NBA)
7 p.m. Charlotte at Washington (Live) (BSSE-NC)
10 p.m. Philadelphia at Sacramento (Live) (NBA)
NCAA Basketball
Noon Battle 4 Atlantis Women's Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Maui Invitational Wisconsin vs. Texas Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis Women's Third Place Game (Live) (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Houston vs. Butler Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. Fort Myers Tip-Off Ohio State vs. Seton Hall (Live) (FS1)
6:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Cincinnati vs. Illinois Semifinal (Live) (ESPNN)
6:30 p.m. Cornell at Penn State (Live) (BTN)
7 p.m. C. Southern at Georgia Tech (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. Jacksonville Classic Consolation (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Legends Classic Virginia vs. Georgia Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m. Fort Myers Tip-Off California vs. Florida (Live) (FS1)
8:30 p.m. West Mich. at Iowa (Live) (BTN)
8:30 p.m. Jacksonville Classic Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Arkansas vs. Kansas State Semifinal (Live) (ESPNN)
9 p.m. Citadel at Duke (Live) (ACCN)
9 p.m. Maui Invitational Oregon vs. Chaminade Quarter-final (Live) (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m. SoCal Challenge S. Clara vs. TCU (Live) (CBSSN)
11 p.m. Empire Classic Gonzaga vs. C. Michigan Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
11:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Notre Dame vs. St. Mary's Col. Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
Midnight Roman Main Event (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
8:15 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (Live) (ESPN, ESPN2)
NHL Hockey
8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis (Live) (NHLN)
10:30 p.m. Carolina at San Jose (Live) (BSSONC-G)
Tennis
6 p.m. WTT Orange County vs. Springfield (Live) (TNC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Nov 23
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New York (Live) (TNT)
10 p.m. Denver at Portland (Live) (TNT)
NCAA Basketball
1 a.m. SoCal Challenge Pepperdine vs. Fresno State (Live) (CBSSN)
2 p.m. Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Third Place Game (Live) (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Consolation (Live) (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m. Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Championship (Live) (ESPNU)
5 p.m. Maui Invitational Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Roman Legends Classic Third Place (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Third Place Game (Live) (ESPNN)
7 p.m. Jackson at Indiana (Live) (BTN)
7 p.m. St. Francis (NY) vs. St. John's (Live) (FS2)
7:30 p.m. Roman Legends Classic Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. Basketball Women's (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. Kennesaw State at Wake Forest (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. Maui Invitational Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. Cancun Challenge Illinois State vs. St. Louis (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. Tennessee State at Nebraska (Live) (BTN)
9:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. Empire Classic Gonzaga vs. UCLA (Live) (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Consolation (Live) (ESPNU)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU)
Hockey
7 p.m. My Why Tour IIHF United States vs. Canada Women's (Live) (NHLN)
Soccer
3 p.m. Champions League UEFA (Live) (CBSSN)
6 p.m. Cancun Challenge NCAA Buffalo vs. Stephen F Austin (Live) (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. Playoffs MLS (Live) (FS1)
10 p.m. Playoffs MLS (Live) (FS1)
10 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Comunicaciones vs. Guastatoya Semifinal Leg 1 (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
6 p.m. Tennis WTT Chicago vs. San Diego or Orange County vs. New York Empire (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
6 p.m. NCAA Baylor vs. Oklahoma Women's (Live) (BSSE-NC)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Wednesday, Nov 24
NBA Basketball
7 p.m. Charlotte at Orlando (Live) (BSSE-NC)
7:45 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston (Live) (ESPN)
10:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Noon Battle 4 Atlantis Loyola vs. Michigan State Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis Connecticut vs. Auburn Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Third Place (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Maui Invitational Championship (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis VCU vs. Syracuse Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. Fort Myers Tip-Off Third Place (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. Cancun Challenge Consolation (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Boston U. at Florida State (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. Tarleton State at Michigan (Live) (BTN)
7 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off Xavier vs. Iowa State Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis Arizona State vs. Baylor Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m. Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship (Live) (FS1)
8:30 p.m. Cancun Challenge Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh (Live) (ACCN)
9 p.m. Maui Invitational Seventh Place Game (Live) (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off Virginia T. vs. Memphis Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. SoCal Challenge Pepperdine vs. TCU (Live) (CBSSN)
11:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Fifth Place (Live) (ESPN2)
NHL Hockey
7 p.m. Vancouver at Pittsburgh (Live) (NHLN)
10 p.m. Toronto at Los Angeles (Live) (TNT)
Soccer
2:50 p.m. Fútbol Liga de Campeones UEFA Paris S-G vs. Man. City (Live) (UNI)
3 p.m. Champions League UEFA (Live) (CBSSN)
7:55 p.m. CONCACAF League CONCACAF Motagua vs. Forge Semifinal Leg 1 (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
6 p.m. Tennis WTT San Diego vs. Orange County or Springfield vs. Chicago (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
3 p.m. NCAA Wake Forest at Miami Women's (Live) (ACCN)
5 p.m. NCAA Louisville at Pittsburgh Women's (Live) (ACCN)
8 p.m. NCAA Tennessee at Missouri Women's (Live) (SECN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)
9 p.m. NCAA Jacksonville vs. Minnesota (Live) (BTN)
Thursday, Nov 25
NCAA Basketball
1 a.m. SoCal Challenge Fresno State vs. S. Clara (Live) (CBSSN)
Noon Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
Noon ESPN Events Invitational Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Las Vegas Invitational N. Mexico vs. UAB (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Bahamas Championship Richmond vs. Maryland (Live) (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational Belmont vs. Drake Quarter-final (Live) (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis (Live) (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. Las Vegas Invitational San Francisco vs. Towson (Live) (FS1)
9:30 p.m. Bahamas Championship Mississippi State vs. Louisville (Live) (CBSSN)
9:30 p.m. Wooden Legacy St. Joseph's vs. USC Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
3:30 p.m. Fresno State at San Jose (Live) (FS1)
7:30 p.m. Mississippi at Mississippi State (Live) (ESPN)
NFL Football
12:30 p.m. Chicago at Detroit (Live) (WGHP)
4:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas (Live) (WFMY)
4:30 p.m. Chicago at Detroit (Live) (NFLN)
8:20 p.m. Buffalo at New Orleans (Live) (WXII)
8:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
1 a.m. Blue Canyon Phuket Championship AsianTour Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
5 a.m. Joburg Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
12:45 p.m. Europa League UEFA (Live) (CBSSN)
4:30 p.m. Playoffs MLS Colorado vs. T.B.A. Western Conference Semifinal (Live) (WGHP)
Tennis
2 p.m. Tennis WTT New York Empire vs. Springfield or Orange County vs. Chicago (Live) (TNC)
Friday, Nov 26
NBA Basketball
7 p.m. Minnesota at Charlotte (Live) (BSSE-NC)
9 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver (Live) (NBA)
NCAA Basketball
Midnight Wooden Legacy San Diego State vs. Georgetown Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
11 a.m. Battle 4 Atlantis Championship (Live) (ESPN)
11 a.m. ESPN Events Invitational Consolation (Live) (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational Net Flex (Live) (ESPN)
1:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis (Live) (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational Semifinal (Live) (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. N. Kentucky at DePaul (Live) (FS2)
7 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis Net Flex (Live) (ESPNN)
7 p.m. Lehigh at Virginia (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. N. Florida at Kentucky (Live) (SECN)
7 p.m. Emerald Coast Classic Penn State vs. LSU (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Wichita State at Missouri (Live) (SECN)
9 p.m. Las Vegas Invitational Third Place (Live) (FS2)
9 p.m. Wooden Legacy Third Place Game (Live) (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. Emerald Coast Classic Wake Forest vs. Oregon State (Live) (CBSSN)
9:30 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. Continental Tire Challenge Gonzaga vs. Duke (Live) (ESPN)
11:30 p.m. Las Vegas Invitational Championship (Live) (FS1)
11:30 p.m. Wooden Legacy Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Football
Noon Boise State at San Diego State (Live) (WFMY)
Noon Kansas State at Texas (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Football (Live) (CBSSN, ESPNU)
1 p.m. Utah State at N. Mexico (Live) (FS1)
1:30 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska (Live) (BTN)
3:30 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV, ESPN)
3:30 p.m. UNLV at Air Force (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Colorado at Utah (Live) (WGHP)
4:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1)
Golf
1 a.m. Blue Canyon Phuket Championship AsianTour Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 a.m. Joburg Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
4 p.m. The Marquette Match Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka (Live) (TNT, TRUTV)
NHL Hockey
1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston (Live) (WXLV)
Soccer
11 p.m. International Friendly FIFA United States vs. Australia Women's (Live) (FS2)
Tennis
6 p.m. Tennis WTT Chicago vs. New York Empire or San Diego vs. Springfield (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
1 p.m. NCAA Florida at Kentucky Women's (Live) (SECN)
1 p.m. NCAA Virginia vs. Boston College Women's (Live) (ACCN)
5:30 p.m. NCAA Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Women's (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. NCAA Minnesota vs. Penn State Women's (Live) (BTN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Nov 27
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn (Live) (NBA)
8 p.m. Charlotte at Houston (Live) (BSSE-NC)
NCAA Basketball
10 a.m. Bahamas Championship Final (Live) (CBSSN)
Noon St. Peter's at Providence (Live) (FS2)
4 p.m. New Jersey IT vs. St. John's (Live) (FS2)
6 p.m. S. Illinois Edwardsville at Creighton (Live) (FS2)
7 p.m. Emerald Coast Classic Championship (Live) (CBSSN)
8 p.m. N. Illinois at Marquette (Live) (FS2)
Boxing
10 p.m. Showtime Championship Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton (Live) (SHO)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, SECN, ACCN, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Noon Ohio State at Michigan (Live) (WGHP)
Noon Houston at Connecticut (Live) (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. Football Alabama vs. Auburn or Texas A&M vs. LSU (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, WFMY, ACCN, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. W. Kentucky at Marshall (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN, WGHP)
5 p.m. Bayou Classic Grambling State vs. Southern U. (Live) (NBCSN)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, ACCN, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN, WXLV)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (WGHP)
9 p.m. Nevada at Colorado State (Live) (CBSSN)
10:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2)
Golf
Midnight Blue Canyon Phuket Championship AsianTour Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
5 a.m. Joburg Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
NHL Hockey
7 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas (Live) (NHLN)
Soccer
7:30 a.m. EPL Newcastle at Arsenal (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
10 a.m. EPL Southampton at Liverpool (Live) (USA)
12:30 p.m. EPL Leeds U. at Brighton (Live) (WXII)
9 p.m. Fútbol Liga Ex (Live) (UNI)
Tennis
6 p.m. Tennis WTT Springfield vs. Orange County or New York Empire vs. San Diego (Live) (TNC)
Volleyball
2 p.m. Big East Tournament NCAA Women's Championship (Live) (FS2)