sportslog 112820

Saturday, Nov 28
Auto Racing
6:55 a.m. Bahrain Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
9:55 a.m. Bahrain Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPNN)
NCAA Basketball
Noon T.B.A. at Minnesota (Live) (BTN)
2 p.m. Basketball (Live) (FS2)
4 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic South Carolina vs. Northwestern Semifinal (Live) (ESPNN)
6 p.m. Basketball (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. Basketball (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. Tip-Off Tournament Virginia T. vs. Temple (Live) (ESPNN)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, ACCN, WGHP, WXLV, ESPNU, ESPN2)
Noon Arkansas at Missouri (Live) (SECN)
Noon Kent State at Buffalo (Live) (CBSSN)
Noon Kentucky at Florida (Live) (ESPN)
2 p.m. Minnesota at Wisconsin (Live) (BTN)
3 p.m. N. Texas at UT - San Antonio (Live) (FSSE)
3:30 p.m. Auburn at Alabama (Live) (WFMY)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. Florida Atl. at M.Tenn. State (Live) (CBSSN)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN, WGHP, ESPNU)
4 p.m. Mississippi State at Mississippi (Live) (SECN)
4 p.m. Rutgers at Purdue (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (FSNC, ESPN2)
7 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M (Live) (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina (Live) (SECN)
7:35 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (ACCN, WGHP)
8 p.m. TCU at Kansas (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. Troy at Appalachian State (Live) (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPN)
Golf
5 a.m. Alfred Dunhill Championship EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Live) (ESPN2)
Soccer
9:55 a.m. EPL Burnley at Man. City (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. EPL Leeds U. at Everton (Live) (WXII)
3 p.m. EPL Sheffied Un. at West Brom (Live) (NBCSN)
Sunday, Nov 29
Auto Racing
9:05 a.m. Bahrain Grand Prix F1 (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Basketball
Noon Basketball Women's (Live) (ACCN)
1 p.m. Richmond at Kentucky (Live) (ESPN)
1 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Third Place Game (Live) (ESPN2)
2 p.m. Basketball (Live) (SECN)
2 p.m. Basketball Women's (Live) (ACCN)
2 p.m. Mt. St. Mary's at Maryland (Live) (BTN)
2 p.m. Marquette vs. North Dakota Women's (Live) (FSSE)
3 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Women's (Live) (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Championship (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Basketball Women's (Live) (SECN, ACCN)
4 p.m. Mass. Lowell at Ohio State (Live) (BTN)
4:30 p.m. Baylor at Seton Hall (Live) (FS1)
5 p.m. Houston vs. Texas Tech (Live) (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic Temple vs. Rhode Island (Live) (ESPN2)
6 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN)
6 p.m. Oakland at Michigan (Live) (BTN)
6 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Louisville (Live) (FSNC)
6:30 p.m. E. Illinois at Butler (Live) (FS1)
8 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic S. Florida vs. Virginia T. (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
1 p.m. Football (Live) (WFMY)
1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota (Live) (WGHP)
4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay (Live) (WFMY)
8:20 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay (Live) (WXII)
Golf
5 a.m. Alfred Dunhill Championship EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
Rugby
2:30 p.m. Pro14 Glasgow vs. Cardiff (Live) (ESPNN)
Soccer
8:55 a.m. EPL Man. Utd. at Southampton (Live) (NBCSN)
11:25 a.m. EPL Tottenham at Chelsea (Live) (NBCSN)
2:10 p.m. EPL Wolverhampton at Arsenal (Live) (NBCSN)
3 p.m. Playoffs MLS Conference Semifinal (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Playoffs MLS Conference Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
Monday, Nov 30
NCAA Basketball
Noon Maui Invitational Texas vs. Davidson Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Indiana vs. Providence Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
5 p.m. St. Joseph's vs. Villanova (Live) (FS1)
6 p.m. Hall of Fame Tournament (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ACCN)
7 p.m. Eastern Ky. at Xavier (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Maui Invitational North Carolina vs. UNLV Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. Basketball (Live) (SECN)
8 p.m. Loyola M. at Minnesota (Live) (BTN)
8 p.m. UMKC at Kansas State (Live) (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Stanford vs. Alabama Quarter-final (Live) (ESPN2)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia (Live) (ESPN)
Soccer
12:25 p.m. EPL Fulham at Leicester City (Live) (NBCSN)
2:55 p.m. EPL Aston Villa at West Ham (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE Raw (Live) (USA)
Tuesday, Dec 1
NCAA Basketball
1:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. Legends Classic USC vs. Brigham Young Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Maui Invitational Semifinal (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton (Live) (FS1)
5 p.m. Legends Classic Connecticut vs. Vanderbilt Semifinal (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (SECN)
7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Marquette (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Navy at Georgetown (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Maui Invitational Consolation (Live) (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. Champions Classic (Live) (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. Champions Classic (Live) (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Consolation (Live) (ESPN2)
Soccer
2:55 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
3 p.m. Champions League UEFA (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. Playoffs MLS (Live) (FS1)
Wednesday, Dec 2
NCAA Basketball
12:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Tournament (Live) (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Third Place Game (Live) (ESPN)
3 p.m. Hall of Fame Tournament (Live) (ESPN2)
4 p.m. Maui Invitational Championship (Live) (ESPN)
5 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Xavier (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. West Mich. at Notre Dame (Live) (FSNC)
7 p.m. Seton Hall at Rhode Island (Live) (CBSSN)
7 p.m. Maui Invitational Fifth Place Game (Live) (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. Maui Invitational Seventh Place Game (Live) (ESPN2)
Basketball
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ESPN)
10 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ESPN)
Football
4 p.m. Championship TSL (Live) (FS1)
Golf
3 a.m. Golf in Dubai Championship EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
Soccer
2:55 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
3 p.m. Champions League UEFA (Live) (CBSSN)
9 p.m. Playoffs MLS (Live) (FS1)
Wrestling
8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Live) (TNT)
8 p.m. WWE NXT (Live) (USA)
Thursday, Dec 3
NCAA Basketball
4:30 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ESPN2)
7 p.m. Temple vs. Villanova (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Legends Classic Championship (Live) (ESPN)
7 p.m. Basketball Women's (Live) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. Niagara U. at Syracuse (Live) (FSNC)
9 p.m. N. Illinois at DePaul (Live) (FS1)
9 p.m. Basketball (Live) (ESPNU, ESPN)
9:30 p.m. Legends Classic Third Place Game (Live) (ESPN2)
Boxing
9 p.m. Ring City USA Card TBA (Live) (NBCSN)
NCAA Football
6 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N. Texas (Live) (CBSSN)
9:30 p.m. Air Force at Utah State (Live) (CBSSN)
NFL Football
8 p.m. Dallas at Baltimore (Live) (WGHP)
8:20 p.m. Dallas at Baltimore (Live) (NFLN)
Golf
2 a.m. Golf in Dubai Championship EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
5 a.m. Golf in Dubai Championship EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
8 a.m. South African Open EPGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. Mayakoba Classic PGA Round 1 (Live) (GOLF)
NCAA Hockey
7 p.m. Arizona State at Notre Dame (Live) (NHLN)
Soccer
2:55 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
Friday, Dec 4
Auto Racing
8:25 a.m. Sakhir Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPNN)
12:30 p.m. Sakhir Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
NCAA Basketball
5 p.m. Kennesaw State at Creighton (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Basketball (Live) (SECN)
7 p.m. Wisconsin at Marquette (Live) (FS1)
7 p.m. Bellarmine at Duke (Live) (FSNC)
7 p.m. Basketball Women's (Live) (ESPN)
NCAA Football
7 p.m. L-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Live) (ESPN2)
9 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulsa (Live) (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. Washington State at USC (Live) (FS1)
9:30 p.m. Boise State at UNLV (Live) (CBSSN)
Golf
1:30 a.m. Golf in Dubai Championship EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
6 a.m. South African Open EPGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. Mayakoba Classic PGA Round 2 (Live) (GOLF)
NCAA Hockey
7 p.m. Arizona State at Notre Dame (Live) (NBCSN)
Wrestling
8 p.m. WWE SmackDown (Live) (WGHP)
Saturday, Dec 5
Auto Racing
9:55 a.m. Sakhir Grand Prix F1 Practice (Live) (ESPN2)
12:55 p.m. Sakhir Grand Prix F1 Qualifying (Live) (ESPNN)
NCAA Basketball
Noon Basketball (Live) (ESPNU)
1 p.m. Baylor vs. Georgia (Live) (WFMY)
NCAA Football
Noon Football (Live) (FS1, SECN, WGHP, WXLV, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN2)
2 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame (Live) (WXII)
3:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, WFMY, FSNC, WXLV, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN2)
4 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN, WGHP)
5:30 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU)
7 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, FSNC, ESPN)
7 p.m. Wyoming vs. N. Mexico (Live) (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. Football (Live) (SECN)
7:35 p.m. Football (Live) (WXLV)
8 p.m. Football (Live) (WGHP)
9 p.m. Football (Live) (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m. Football (Live) (FS1, ESPN)
10:30 p.m. Colorado State at San Diego State (Live) (CBSSN)
Golf
1:30 a.m. Golf in Dubai Championship EPGA Final Round (Live) (GOLF)
6 a.m. South African Open EPGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
2 p.m. Mayakoba Classic PGA Round 3 (Live) (GOLF)
Martial Arts
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC Preliminaries (Live) (ESPN2)
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night UFC (Live) (ESPN2)
Soccer
7:25 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
9:55 a.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (NBCSN)
12:30 p.m. Soccer EPL (Live) (WXII)
Greensboro News & Record, NC: Sports Nov 28, 2020 to Dec 5, 2020
