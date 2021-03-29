Spring blossoms
2 spring breakers from Greensboro drugged, raped woman, then partied, police say. She died in South Beach hotel
Investigators are trying to determine whether the woman died of an overdose, possibly from a pill the men supplied.
Experts say children that age don't have the mental capacity to understand the juvenile justice process and its consequences.
Rape charge, woman's death on South Beach devastate families in two states; 2 Greensboro men charged with rape
Evoire Collier had never before been arrested, according to court testimony and his family. Public records for a Dorian Taylor born in 1996 show multiple arrests in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina.
Watch Now: NC will let some spots open at 100% capacity. Bars and entertainment venues can increase to 50%.
Beginning Friday, some places in North Carolina will be able to open at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons.
The historically Black women's college lays out the broad strokes of a plan to guide it through volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous times.
Historic home on Summit Avenue razed, raising questions about what went wrong with the permitting process
"If what was supposed to happen did happen, it would not have been allowed to be torn down," said Mebane Ham, who lives nearby.
Officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to a reported robbery at the Walgreens at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive.
It's an array of possible new strategies to help students catch up from academic setbacks suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The vast majority of students lost ground," a school official says.
Despite water damage inside the chapel, officials said the worship hall will be cleaned up for services this Sunday, which is Palm Sunday.
In Friday's report, state health officials updated the number of deaths at three Guilford County facilities.