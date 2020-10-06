Springer hits 2 HRs, Astros beat A's 5-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead

Hot, sunny and dry conditions again created an ideal environment for the long ball. The teams combined for five homers, raising the series total to 11.

Winner Framber Valdez allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. The 26-year-old left-hander, making his first postseason start, retired his final 10 batters.

Valdez dazzled in his relief appearance against Minnesota in the AL wild card series opener, tossing five scoreless innings and scattering two hits to go with five strikeouts.

Enoli Paredes retired the side in the eighth. Ryan Pressly worked around Marcus Semien's leadoff single in the ninth, Oakland's only hit past the fourth inning, to finish a six-hitter for the save.

Oakland didn't have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Oakland got on board in the second with Khris Davis' second-inning home run, his third of this postseason, put the A's ahead.

After Springer's first homer, the Astros extended their lead to 3-1 on Carlos Correa's RBI groundout in the fourth that scored Michael Brantley, who doubled leading off.

Chad Pinter led off the bottom half with a 453-foot homer to right-center, the longest homer at Dodger Stadium this season.

For the second straight game, Oakland's starting pitching failed to go deep. Manaea gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Bassitt didn't get out of the fourth in Game 1, allowing three runs and nine hits in Wednesday's defeat.