Start baby back ribs in microwave to save time on this easy summer supper
Start baby back ribs in microwave to save time on this easy summer supper

Cut the time by starting the Baby back barbecue ribs in the microwave and then searing them on the grill. Add a potato salad for a complete meal.

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Love baby back ribs, but not the long time they take to cook? Follow this recipe. I cut the time by starting the ribs in the microwave and then searing them on the grill.

Potato salad is a perfect side dish for the ribs. Make this recipe easily by doctoring bought, prepared potato salad.

Helpful hints

You can use a 10-by-6-inch or 9-by-13-inch glass dish for the ribs in the microwave.

Use tongs to turn the ribs over easily.

Barbecue ribs

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 baby back ribs rack (about 2 pounds) (also called pork loin ribs)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup water

Vegetable oil spray

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

Directions:

Heat an outdoor grill or stovetop grill. Season both sides of the baby back rack with salt and pepper. Cut between each bone to separate the rack into individual ribs. You should have about 12 to 14 ribs.

Place them in a microwave-safe dish in one layer. Add the water and cover the dish with a plate or plastic wrap. Microwave on high 5 minutes. Remove and turn ribs over. Cover and microwave on high another 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees inserted into the meatiest part near the bones.

Spray grill grates with vegetable oil spray. Place the ribs on a heated grill for 3 minutes. Turn them over and brush with the barbecue sauce. Grill another minute. They should have grill marks and a nice crust. Divide between two dinner plates and serve extra sauce on the side.

Nutrition per serving: 350 calories (44% from fat), 17 g fat (6 g saturated, 7.4 g monounsaturated), 113 mg cholesterol, 35.9g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 560 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Quick potato salad

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup deli potato salad

3/4 cup sliced celery

3/4 cup diced red bell pepper for color and texture

2 sliced scallions

Directions:

Place potato salad in a bowl. Add the celery, red bell pepper and scallions. Mix well. Serve with the ribs.

Nutrition per serving: 242 calories (65% from fat), 17.5 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 3.2 g monounsaturated), 13 mg cholesterol, 2.2 g protein, 18.3 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 314 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

