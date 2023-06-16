1st The Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game when Mets reliever Brooks Raley pitched from the windup rather than the stretch. It was the Yankees' first steal of home in the Subway Series. The Mets have stolen home twice in the series.
STAT OF THE DAY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Singleton and his wife, Jerri, of Orangeburg, S.C., are the grandparents of two young women who have made their…
After Greensboro firefighter fired over 'Straight Pride' and other Facebook posts, crowd erupts at city council meeting
The Greensboro city manager defended the termination, citing Jones' "misuse of social media" and "disrespectful behavior."
Tommy Hawke and Josh Hartle are key starters for Demon Deacons
Black bears inhabit all 100 of North Carolina's counties.
Police say the shooting occurred in a parking lot and that the suspect left in a vehicle.